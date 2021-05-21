‘Got to love this’ – Plenty of Wigan Athletic fans react to Harry Kane transfer claim

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has taken to Twitter to jokingly claim that his club are monitoring Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur closely.

The Spurs and England frontman has been strongly linked with a departure from the Premier League giants in recent days, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all being touted as potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

So far it has not become clear as to where the striker could be heading this summer, with the rumour mill seemingly set to continue for many months to come.

However Al Hammad has now seemingly thrown his and Wigan’s hats into the ring to sign the Englishman as he took to Twitter to make a tongue and cheek remark.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the chairman’s tweet on social media as the Wigan faithful weighed in on the debate over Kane’s future.

