Reading
‘Got to laugh’ – Many Reading fans react to report concerning potential Chelsea deal
Reading have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman but the finances of a potential deal have left many fans bemused.
Omar Richards left to join Bayern Munich last summer and the Berkshire club are yet to bring in a replacement, though it appears signing the Chelsea man on loan is an option.
According to GhanaSoccerNet, the left-back is set to make a decision on his future this week amid links to the Royals, Middlesbrough, Reims, PAOK, and Olympiacos.
It is said that the 27-year-old would prioritise a move to the Championship or Ligue 1 over Greece.
The report also claims that Reading and Boro have both offered to cover all of Rahman’s wages, thought to be £50,000 per week, while the loan fee in Reims’ initial offer is below the Blues’ valuation.
The Royals have struggled with financial issues in recent years and were put under a transfer embargo by the EFL earlier in the summer for a breach of profitability and sustainability rules.
Have Reading FC won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?
That would make spending £50,000 per week on one player seem a strange move and it’s certainly one that Reading supporters are bemused by, with many suggesting that these reports are wide of the mark…
— CM (@ronniemac93) August 23, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZIg4hu7XMe
— Jon (@jonreading35) August 23, 2021
These are the same people who thought we were spending 52k a week on Kwadwo Asamoah last summer😂 #readingfc https://t.co/AVnapUgVyi
— Royals 360 (@Royals_360) August 23, 2021
Looks legit
— Pedro Ventura (@1pedroventura1) August 23, 2021
If it was 5k maybe 😂 got to laugh at these rumours
— Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) August 23, 2021
Gotta laugh at this 😂😂😂
— Joshua Lamb (@lambeyyy1871) August 23, 2021
😂😂😂
— pauno szn (@paunoball) August 23, 2021
😂😂
— Matty (@MattW85) August 23, 2021