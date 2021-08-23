Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Got to laugh' – Many Reading fans react to report concerning potential Chelsea deal

9 mins ago

Reading have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman but the finances of a potential deal have left many fans bemused. 

Omar Richards left to join Bayern Munich last summer and the Berkshire club are yet to bring in a replacement, though it appears signing the Chelsea man on loan is an option.

According to GhanaSoccerNet, the left-back is set to make a decision on his future this week amid links to the Royals, Middlesbrough, Reims, PAOK, and Olympiacos.

It is said that the 27-year-old would prioritise a move to the Championship or Ligue 1 over Greece.

The report also claims that Reading and Boro have both offered to cover all of Rahman’s wages, thought to be £50,000 per week, while the loan fee in Reims’ initial offer is below the Blues’ valuation.

The Royals have struggled with financial issues in recent years and were put under a transfer embargo by the EFL earlier in the summer for a breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

That would make spending £50,000 per week on one player seem a strange move and it’s certainly one that Reading supporters are bemused by, with many suggesting that these reports are wide of the mark…


