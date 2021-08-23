‘Got to laugh’ – Many Reading fans react to report concerning potential Chelsea deal

Reading have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman but the finances of a potential deal have left many fans bemused.

Omar Richards left to join Bayern Munich last summer and the Berkshire club are yet to bring in a replacement, though it appears signing the Chelsea man on loan is an option.

According to GhanaSoccerNet, the left-back is set to make a decision on his future this week amid links to the Royals, Middlesbrough, Reims, PAOK, and Olympiacos.

It is said that the 27-year-old would prioritise a move to the Championship or Ligue 1 over Greece.

The report also claims that Reading and Boro have both offered to cover all of Rahman’s wages, thought to be £50,000 per week, while the loan fee in Reims’ initial offer is below the Blues’ valuation.

The Royals have struggled with financial issues in recent years and were put under a transfer embargo by the EFL earlier in the summer for a breach of profitability and sustainability rules.

That would make spending £50,000 per week on one player seem a strange move and it’s certainly one that Reading supporters are bemused by, with many suggesting that these reports are wide of the mark…

These are the same people who thought we were spending 52k a week on Kwadwo Asamoah last summer😂 #readingfc https://t.co/AVnapUgVyi — Royals 360 (@Royals_360) August 23, 2021

Looks legit — Pedro Ventura (@1pedroventura1) August 23, 2021

If it was 5k maybe 😂 got to laugh at these rumours — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) August 23, 2021

Gotta laugh at this 😂😂😂 — Joshua Lamb (@lambeyyy1871) August 23, 2021

😂😂😂 — pauno szn (@paunoball) August 23, 2021