Highlights Charlton Athletic must make a decision on Corey Blackett-Taylor's contract in January as he is in the final year of his deal.

Blackett-Taylor has been in great form this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 11 games.

Interest from other clubs, including Derby County, Hull City, and Swansea City, could be a hurdle in securing a new contract for Blackett-Taylor.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic may have a decision to make concerning in-form attacker Corey Blackett-Taylor when the transfer window opens in January.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a career-best season in 2022/23, finishing with eight goals and three assists, and is on course to surpass that after a fast start to the new League One campaign.

Blackett-Taylor has scored four times and provided three assists in 11 games this term - establishing himself as a key player under departed boss Dean Holden and his replacement Michael Appleton.

When is Corey Blackett-Taylor out of contract at Charlton Athletic?

However, the 2021 arrival is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Addicks.

Charlton triggered a one-year extension in the summer, which keeps him tied down until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but will need to agree fresh terms to avoid losing him for nothing in seven and a half months' time.

Technical director Andy Scott told South London Press last month that he plans to open communication over new contract for a number of the players in Appleton's squad and you have to think Blackett-Taylor will be among those.

Corey Blackett-Taylor transfer interest

Interest from elsewhere could well prove an obstacle.

Derby County were keen in the summer and Scott confirmed that the Addicks rejected offers for him while Championship duo Hull City and Swansea City have been linked ahead of the January transfer window.

FLW's Charlton fan pundit Ben Flemming believes the club would be best to keep hold of the winger in January as they're not likely to be well enough compensated for him.

"Definitely think we've got to keep hold of Corey Blackett-Taylor," he said.

"If you look at our academy, that's probably where we're going to be making the most amount of our money as we have done in previous years.

"Mason Burstow most recently but Ademola Lookman and Karlan Grant, etc. so I don't think we need to be looking to sell our biggest assets.

"Our big money, unfortunately, will come with moving on youngsters who are too good for the level but someone like Blackett-Taylor, I don't think the money will get with him will necessarily replace the quality that he brings and the importance that he has to the side.

"If he makes it clear in January that he doesn't want to stay then that is different because obviously his contract runs out at the end of the season but we should be looking to extend his contract."

Should Charlton Athletic cash in on Corey Blackett-Taylor?

It's an interesting dilemma for the South Londoners.

Were they to get a sizeable offer for Blackett-Taylor in January, at a point when contract talks weren't progressing as they'd hoped they would, then it's certainly something they should consider.

But you have to feel that FLW's fan pundit is right, they're unlikely to get the sort of value for the 26-year-old in January that would justify letting him go midway through the season - particularly when there is optimism that Appleton's side could challenge for the play-offs this term.