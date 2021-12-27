‘Got to go’, ‘Useless’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Derby County defeat

West Brom missed the chance to close the gap on the top two as they were beaten by Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

Whilst Albion were the better side in the first half, they struggled to create clear chances and they fell behind after a mix-up between Cedric Kipre and Sam Johnstone allowed Colin Kazim-Richards to strike into an empty net.

After that, the Baggies pushed but once again didn’t really test the Rams keeper Ryan Allsop enough until he made a good late save from a Kyle Bartley header.

Speaking after the game, boss Valerien Ismael made it clear that he wasn’t happy with his players, as he claimed the ‘mentality was not right’.

Even though the Albion fans may agree with that, many still feel Ismael should be taking responsibility as it’s not the first time his team have lacked inspiration and creativity.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Val out. Useless. Pass and Inshallah no plan A let alone plan B — Dan (@DanDashti) December 27, 2021

Hopefully ex boss soon. — Neil Edmunds (@tronifer) December 27, 2021

Sack him asap. — Zomeo Rondervan (@rondervan) December 27, 2021

He’s got to go !!!!!! — Darron W Field (@bigdaz0007) December 27, 2021

From reading that comes across to me the players don't like his 1 dimensional system we play week in week out, just sack him now — Barry Moulsdale (@bazabaggie73) December 27, 2021

HE KEEPS PICKING THE SAME PLAYERS IN THE SAME FORMATION — WBA Dan T (@dan7heman) December 27, 2021

TGH has been man of match every game he’s played, yet he doesn’t play him. Same tactics, same personnel, same result. 5 goals in 9 games we’ve scored! Shocking — Chris Caddick (@cadders10) December 27, 2021