Sky Bet Championship

‘Got to go’, ‘Useless’ – These West Brom fans slam key figure after Derby County defeat

Published

38 mins ago

on

West Brom missed the chance to close the gap on the top two as they were beaten by Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

Whilst Albion were the better side in the first half, they struggled to create clear chances and they fell behind after a mix-up between Cedric Kipre and Sam Johnstone allowed Colin Kazim-Richards to strike into an empty net.

After that, the Baggies pushed but once again didn’t really test the Rams keeper Ryan Allsop enough until he made a good late save from a Kyle Bartley header.

Speaking after the game, boss Valerien Ismael made it clear that he wasn’t happy with his players, as he claimed the ‘mentality was not right’.

Even though the Albion fans may agree with that, many still feel Ismael should be taking responsibility as it’s not the first time his team have lacked inspiration and creativity.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


