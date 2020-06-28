Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Got to go’, ‘Time for a change’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans rip into key figure after Wednesday defeat

Bristol City lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today, and plenty of Robins fans were left fuming at manager Lee Johnson.

After missing out last year, Bristol City were expecting a top-six finish this season. They’ve recruited well in the past few years and did so again last summer, yet after this weekend, Bristol City now sit in 12th-place of the Championship.

They’ve so far lost both of their games since the restart, and with eight games remaining they now have a five point gap to make it into the top-six.

Johnson has been no stranger to criticism this season. Even as his side were sitting in 6th, teetering on the play-offs for the majority of the campaign, the 39-year-old has been blasted by fans throughout.

Today’s result has seemingly thrown Bristol City out of play-off contention, and plenty of fans think it’s time for the club to move on:


