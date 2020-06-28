‘Got to go’, ‘Time for a change’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans rip into key figure after Wednesday defeat

Bristol City lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today, and plenty of Robins fans were left fuming at manager Lee Johnson.

After missing out last year, Bristol City were expecting a top-six finish this season. They’ve recruited well in the past few years and did so again last summer, yet after this weekend, Bristol City now sit in 12th-place of the Championship.

They’ve so far lost both of their games since the restart, and with eight games remaining they now have a five point gap to make it into the top-six.

Johnson has been no stranger to criticism this season. Even as his side were sitting in 6th, teetering on the play-offs for the majority of the campaign, the 39-year-old has been blasted by fans throughout.

Today’s result has seemingly thrown Bristol City out of play-off contention, and plenty of fans think it’s time for the club to move on:

We have promotion aspirations. Lee Johnson is not the man to get us there. A few goalfests and a run of dodgy 1-0 wins after Christmas have massively flattered this squad. — HRacingGreen (@HRacingGreen) June 28, 2020

First time in LJ’s tenure that I’ve thought his time is up. This squad should be making the play offs comfortably. 20mil worth of strike force, 8 mil cb on bench. No identity for quite some time. Best players want to move on every summer. Need a consistent season ASAP — Tom Swash (@TomSwash) June 28, 2020

Time for a change now, thank you for the memories but all the best @LeeJohnsonCoach — Darren Sheppard (@Darren_lee1989) June 28, 2020

That was pathetic, devoid of ideas, toothless in attack. We consistently look like we need a stroke of luck to score a goal because we have zero creativity. No win in 7 for this squad isn’t good enough. First time I’ve said it but, time for a change. — Chris Lear (@chrisjlear) June 28, 2020

It’s criminal this squad – rich in talent – will fall short of a Top 6 spot.

At this rate Warnock’s Middlesborough will finish above us.

Johnson has had long enough, but will always fall short at this level.

No more ‘jam tomorrow’, a proven manager is must for next season. — Raymond Pilkington (@RaymondPilking1) June 28, 2020

If Johnson can’t tactically set this XI up to win a game against a very average Sheffield Wednesday then he’s got to go. Far too much quality on the pitch just not in the coaching staff #COYR #BCFC — Øllie Häthwäy (@Ollie_hathway) June 28, 2020