Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to Garry Monk’s comments suggesting that he will look to make the necessary changes to the squad in the summer if he is to remain at Hillsborough.

The Owls suffered another frustrating result on Saturday losing 5-3 at promotion chasing Fulham, in a game which somewhat summed up Sheffield Wednesday’s form over the course of the second half of the campaign – and means they will now finish in the bottom half of the table, with also the prospect of a points deduction hanging over them.

Monk’s side had enjoyed a strong start to the campaign despite losing Steve Bruce to Newcastle United in the summer, and the Owls had sat as high as third in the table, before they began to suffer a dip in form and an alarming slide down the Championship table.

Whilst finishing inside the top six was always going to a challenge this season for the Owls, Monk’s side still have enough quality in the squad to have performed better and picked up more points than they have done over the course of the campaign – and they will now face a crucial summer in trying to re-shape the squad.

Firstly Sheffield Wednesday will need to decide whether they still feel Monk is the right manager to take them forwards next term, although the club’s hierarchy have remained consistently supportive of him despite the Owls’ poor form at times – and then whoever is in charge will have to rebuild the squad.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post after their defeat at Fulham, Monk suggested that If he remains in charge he will look to make changes to the squad to help move the club forwards.

He said: “The majority can improve but that transition is coming, there will be personnel changes in that. To be successful that’s what we have to do.

“I have an idea of what I want to do with the squad and what I think needs to happen, I’m very hopeful that the club will help me do that, I think they understand that and I’m hopeful that will happen.”

Here then, we take a look at what Sheffield Wednesday fans made of Monk’s comments on social media…

He’s right the whole squad needs a massive change, can’t say at the moment I’d miss any of them. Clear out was needed wel over a year ago — daniel marshall (@daniel_dcmowls) July 18, 2020

Needed to be an axe-swinging (albeit small) after the PO Final, and then a larger one following the Huddersfield PO Semi defeat. Glad Monk is pulling no punches and getting on with it – long overdue. Let’s hope he gets the time to do so, perhaps we can judge him then. #swfc — Jonny Butler (@JonathonBButler) July 18, 2020

spot on. need fresh young new hungry players that will fight — Chris Wilde (@ChrisWilde21) July 18, 2020

We’ve known that for a few years. Needs a total overhaul. — Mark Birch (@therealbirchy) July 18, 2020

Monk keeps talking about transitions but nothing changes. I bought into it at first but he’s took us so far back. I know players are also part of the many problems but Monk hasn’t built the confidence that he’s the man to carry out the huge changes needed. #swfc #MonkOut — Feezy (@owl_s6) July 18, 2020

Good coaches make their players better and consistent. They also improve their assistants. Bad coaches blame their players for the coach’s failure to implement what they want to do. Every time monk chucks them under the bus. He’s a much of the problem as them. Got to go #swfc — Oliver Saxon (@oliversaxon) July 18, 2020

I'm not sure he's the man to do it, but Garry Monk is right, we do need to start from scratch. We do need a massive overhaul of the playing staff, as well as the back room staff and we need some strong, sensible leadership at the club imo. #swfc — Michael (@MichaelOK84) July 18, 2020