‘Got to go in the summer’, ‘Such a shame’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to player setback

Nottingham Forest picked up a good point against Reading today, although one negative for Chris Hughton was an injury to Joe Lolley.

The talented winger has been a key figure for the Reds over the years, but his influence on the side hasn’t been the same this season.

There have been a combination of reasons for that, with injuries certainly not helping Lolley. And, he has had another setback today, as he was forced off in the first-half of the 1-1 draw.

Having been arguably the standout player on the pitch in the opening third, the 28-year-old appeared to be holding his hamstring before signalling to the bench that he needed to come off.

Of course, it’s too soon to give a proper indication of how long Lolley will be out, but it seems inevitable he won’t play again before the international break.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the injury from Twitter…

get well soon joe — LittleTyla (@LittleTyla12) March 13, 2021

Ffs he was looking good aswell — Hassan (@Hassan34200483) March 13, 2021

Oh no Joe 😢 — carol smith (@carolsmith017) March 13, 2021

Shame,but he just isnt fit — Carl (@MedCLJS) March 13, 2021

Got to go in the summer,brings absolutely nothing now ,let’s move on — adrian dilks (@ilsonnut43) March 13, 2021

Poor Joe. Such a shame he was having such a good game! Speedy recovery Lolley, we love you ❤️ — Molly 💛 (@MollyLovesBTR) March 13, 2021

Love him to bits. My favourite Forest player. But he’s dusted. #nffc https://t.co/ARSglx6hFR — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) March 13, 2021