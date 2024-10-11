Carlton Palmer has praised Dejphon Chansiri for the support he gave Danny Rohl in the summer, as he backed the club to kick-on under the German boss.

With the Owls struggling in the previous campaign, and relegation looking highly likely, Wednesday turned to Rohl, and he inspired a remarkable turnaround at Hillsborough as the side survived in the Championship.

So, there was a lot of optimism going into the new season, and it’s been a mixed start for Wednesday, who sit 15th at this early stage, although they’re just five points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 14 Plymouth Argyle 9 -3 11 15 Sheffield Wednesday 9 -4 11 16 Bristol City 9 -4 11

Carlton Palmer pleased with Dejphon Chansiri contribution

As well as the poor results last season, Wednesday were in turmoil due to the owner, with Chansiri coming in for fierce criticism for various reasons.

Whilst a section of the support still hold a grudge against the owner, it has been acknowledged that he made a shrewd move in appointing Rohl, and he then retained the head coach and gave him the funds he needed to improve the squad.

And, speaking to FLW, former Wednesday man Palmer admitted he has been pleased with Chansiri, as he opened up on whether the club can make that next step to the Premier League under his stewardship.

“It’s difficult to look at a side that stayed up by the skin of their teeth and saying next season they can push on and get promotion. I looked at Wednesday at the end of last season and thought they were good enough to be there or thereabouts around the play-off places, or top ten.

“I was being optimistic, and if they stay up, it’s another fantastic season, and it’s progression, then you look to kick-on from there. We’ll have to wait and see. There’s been a lot of criticism of Chansiri - and I have been one of them, never criticising him personally, just about the way the club has been run.

“So, you’ve got to give him his kudos for what he’s done, in bringing Rohl in, bringing the players in and backing them. You’ve got to give him credit for that, and he ultimately said he wants to take the club back to the Premier League.

“It’s going to take an awful lot of money to do that. There’s so much work to do, the training ground, the ground, there’s a lot of money to be spent. With the support, the club belongs in the Premier League, and I hope Chansiri is the man to do it.

“It’s easy for supporters to talk. We’re not putting out money where our mouth is - he is. So, it’s easy to talk when the chairman is putting money in week in, week out, year in, year out. We’re not in that position, so at the moment, Chansiri is getting credit and quite rightly so. Hopefully we can see Sheffield Wednesday back in the Premier League in the next year or two.”

Sheffield Wednesday are heading in the right direction

There was a real animosity towards Chansiri last year, and Wednesday appeared like a club in a real mess.

Thankfully, the mood around the club has changed a lot, and Rohl is the man responsible for that, and he has built a great relationship with the fans.

Related "What's the point?" - Pundit eases Sheffield Wednesday fears over Southampton transfer situation Carlton Palmer has given his view on whether Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan midfielder Shea Charles will be recalled by Southampton in January.

As Palmer says, Chansiri is the man who brought him in, and he is the one putting money in, which included funding a productive window.

There’s always a demand for instant success in modern football, but Wednesday are now finally a club heading in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see how this season plays out.