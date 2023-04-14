Sunderland sit 10th in the Championship table heading into this weekend's meeting with Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray's side are four points adrift of the play-off places and, with only five games of the season left to play, it's looking like the Black Cats need a strong run of form to break back into the top-six.

Why has Sunderland's play-off push faded?

There's a strong pool of clubs chasing play-off football this season and there's not really any embarrassment in Sunderland, who were only promoted out of League One last May, not reaching the top-six.

However, what's not helped has been Ross Stewart's injury. The 26-year-old hasn't played since January with an Achilles injury, with his 22/23 campaign plagued by injuries. He's still scored 10 goals in 13 appearances in the Championship and has been sorely missed.

His absence has had a knock-on effect on Sunderland's deal for Joe Gelhardt, who has struggled to provide a focal point in attack.

Sunderland's preparations for Birmingham

Over on Twitter, Sunderland have shared some footage from their training ground, with Luke O'Nien putting his name in the hat for a starting berth in attack.

The versatile midfielder skips beyond three would-be defenders before providing a lifted finish over an advancing goalkeeper, before quipping: "I didn't know I could do that."

As you might expect, many Sunderland fans had their say on the footage, including this one:

Another highlighted O'Nien's constant improvement.

More teased that O'Nien could be the answer to Sunderland's striker issues.

Another highlighted how he could be the ideal replacement for Stewart.

Two more urged Mowbray to try O'Nien up-front.