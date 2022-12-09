Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to finish this weekend at the top of League One as they prepare for their clash against Exeter City.

The Owls are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league after claiming a 0-0 draw away at Derby County last weekend.

The draw for Darren Moore’s men meant the Yorkshire side missed out on the chance to finish the weekend at the top of the League One table.

Wednesday are now one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle heading into this weekend’s game. The visitors have managed to continue their impressive start to the season despite seeing Matt Taylor leave the club and Gary Caldwell come in as his replacement.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, Moore has been speaking about the outside noise surrounding his side and how his sole focus remains on promotion this season.

This is Moore’s second full season in charge at Hillsborough, and the Owls boss is looking for his side to bounce back from last season’s disappointment of missing out on Championship football to go one step further this campaign.

Moore is fully aware of the pressure he faces managing this big club, especially as there is more expectation than hope this season. Former Wednesday manager Brian Laws claimed last week that anything other than promotion this season would be “a shambles” given the quality of players on display and Moore’s win ratio.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game Moore was asked about these comments, he told Yorkshire Live: “We’ve got to block that stuff out. One thing you get in this industry is that everyone has got their opinions.

“It’s a lovely industry where you can be open and have those opinions, but where they go is down to the individual.

“I’ve got no problem with him [Laws] saying that because he’s probably saying it due to how we’ve started the season and the personnel that we’ve got within the ranks. But I haven’t got really much more to say about that.”

Moore’s sole focus will be on the Exeter game, which, if won, could propel the Owls to the top of the table depending on other results.

Moore spoke about the weekend’s game, he said: “They’ve (Exeter) done really, really well so far. They score a lot of goals. We know about their front three and they play exciting football. Gary (Caldwell) is slowly but surely putting his stamp on the team.

“We know as a group we have to be solid to give us a platform to get something. But we expect it to be an exciting game.”

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

The Verdict

Moore understands that the pressure is on him and his team to succeed this season; last season, there was a lot of turnover on the team, and it was about them finding their feet.

However, now with the players at their disposal and the start to the season they have made, Moore will know there is even more pressure to get the job done and to make sure the Yorkshire club don’t spend a third season in England’s third division.

There will always be a lot of outside talk regarding the Owls, as they are a big club, and being in League One, there is probably a different type of pressure than when they are in the Championship.