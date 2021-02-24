Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Got to be player of the season’ – Many Derby County fans react to one man’s display against Huddersfield

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County took another giant step towards Championship safety following their fourth Pride Park victory on the bounce on Tuesday.

Wayne Rooney’s team bounced back from their defeat at Watford on Friday night by moving eight points clear of relegation after comfortably dispatching Huddersfield, who themselves remain in trouble.

Since replacing Cocu back in November, the former Manchester United captain has led the Rams to an impressive nine Championship victories from 20 matches, which has all but ensured that Derby will be playing their football in the second-tier next season.

George Edmundson’s first goal in just his third appearance since joining on loan from Rangers in January opened the scoring for the Rams, before Martyn Waghorn latched onto an inch-perfect pass from Colin Kazim-Richards before lashing home Derby’s second, and his first since October.

Kazim-Richards’s assist for Waghorn means that he’s now contributed to 33 percent of Derby’s Championship goals this term – with that being his second assist to go with his six league goals.

Having joined on a free transfer last summer, the ex-Turkish international has proved to be an excellent addition for Derby, and here’s how the Pride Park faithful reacted on Twitter to his latest performance against the Terriers:


