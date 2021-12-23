Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Got to be joking’, ‘Christmas isn’t ruined’ – These Birmingham City fans react as club make fixture announcement

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City’s Boxing Day fixture against Fulham has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in Lee Bowyer’s squad.

As many will know, the current situation has forced games up and down the country to be called off, and Blues confirmed on their official site that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a combination of injuries and Covid cases that prevented them from fielding a team.

So, the EFL have agreed to cancel the game, which means Bowyer’s men won’t get the chance to bounce back from their 4-0 hammering at Blackburn last time out in a few days time.

Whilst there has been no confirmation yet, it would also seem to put the game against Peterborough on December 29 in doubt.

Even though the Cottagers are having a dip in form, they still top the table in the Championship so it’s fair to say fans weren’t too disappointed by this news given the way they expected it to go.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


