‘Got to be disciplined and put runs together’ – Andy Williams talks Walsall promotion aims

Andy Williams has expressed his desire to fire his new side to promotion, setting out his targets for the campaign following an impressive start to pre-season.

Few know their way out of the fourth tier better than 35-year-old Williams, previously achieving promotion at Doncaster, Northampton and Cheltenham before joining Walsall this summer. Suggesting promotion is ‘always the aim’, especially in League Two with four spots up for grabs, Williams did admit the club’s aims may not be the same.

Despite Walsall’s objectives to simply ‘build and improve on’ last year’s 16th place finish, Williams believes, via the Express and Star, the right ‘credentials’ are present to ‘steer the boys in the right direction’, praising both the gaffer Michael Flynn and his management team.

It’s difficult to disagree with Williams on this, with Michael Flynn massively well accustomed to League Two’s top spots after an impressive tenure at Newport. Two playoff finals in his last three seasons at the Welsh outfit shows Flynn is perfectly capable of achieving such success at the Bescott Stadium. Securing the services of Williams could be a masterstroke on Flynn’s part, with the veteran’s experience of ‘getting over the line’ in the playoffs – the one thing Flynn is yet to achieve.

Williams was also full of praise for the culture at his new club, with pre-season being ‘one of the hardest [he’s] had in a long time’. Having already received praise from his manger for his fitness levels, Williams is keen on continuing his Cheltenham record of always being available for selection.

The striker did, however, suggest he would like more game time than he had at his previous club, managing just 815 minutes in league one last term. Despite this, Williams averaged a goal every 204 league minutes, the 4th best in his career, showing the experienced striker is well deserving of a more important role under his new gaffer as he pushes for promotion at Walsall.

The Verdict

Williams has made it very clear what is needed from his side if promotion is indeed the aim, with being disciplined and ‘putting runs together’ ultimately holding the key. Having a player of Williams’ quality and experience will only help Flynn to achieve this, especially considering the 41-year-old is still very much a young manager.

You’d certainly expect Williams to be handed the role he wants, given he is currently one of just three senior strikers at the club. Two goals in two pre-season outings also suggest the striker is beginning to adapt nicely to Flynn’s style. Given his ability to help and direct what is a young and relatively inexperienced Walsall side, Williams will likely be important to any success Walsall have next year.