Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Chris Wilder would be a good appointment for Reading, but urged him to be cautious before accepting the job.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wilder is in the frame for the vacancy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the 55-year-old expected to leave Watford this summer.

The Royals are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Paul Ince last month.

Under-21 manager Noel Hunt took charge of the club's last five games of the season, but after picking up just three draws, he was unable to prevent their relegation to League One, with the six-point deduction proving to be incredibly costly.

Wilder was appointed as Hornets boss in early March, but he won just three of his 11 games in charge as the club missed out on the play-offs.

His short-term contract at Vicarage Road is unlikely to be extended, with former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerian Ismael in advanced talks to replace him.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says Wilder would be a great appointment for the Royals, but believes he should seek assurances before agreeing to take the role.

"Until recently, Chris has had a great track record in management," Palmer said.

"Middlesbrough, not so much and Watford is a bit harsh because he didn't have a long time, so both of those would be regarded would be disappointing spells for Chris.

"The next appointment is vital for Reading, they need to get that right.

"I think it would be a smart move for Chris, he knows the league, but Chris has to make sure that it's right for him, that the club is in the right financial position so he can make a challenge to take the club back to the Championship.

"The club are going to blame Paul Ince, but the simple facts are that they have been relegated due to the six-point deduction for not following an agreed business plan with the EFL.

"Chris has got to be careful, his next move has got to be spot on and he's got to be successful, but I think it would be a good appointment for both Chris and Reading."

Would Chris Wilder be a good appointment for Reading?

Wilder would be an excellent appointment for the Royals.

It would be a coup if the club could convince him to drop down to League One and he has a proven track record of success in the third tier having won the title with Sheffield United in 2017.

Palmer is right that Wilder should be careful before accepting the job, but he has shown he is not afraid of speaking his mind during his short stint at Watford and he could be the right man to help rebuild the club both on and off the pitch.

There may be some question marks over his disappointing spells at Middlesbrough and Watford, but there is no doubt Wilder would be an ambitious appointment from the Royals as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.