‘Got to be bonkers’ – Plenty Gillingham fans react to news of managerial appointment

Gillingham’s search for a new manager to try and lead them to League One safety has seen them appoint Neil Harris as their new boss, as reported by the club’s official website.

The side have struggled in the third tier this year and have dropped to 23rd in the division. With the club unable to pick up points and falling ten points away from safety now, they have now appointed Harris with the task of saving them.

It was under former boss Steve Evans that they fell deeper and deeper into a relegation fight and it ultimately led to them relieving the manager of his duties.

Whilst they have been linked with a number of candidates, it is Neil Harris who has been given the job and he has plenty of experience in the EFL to try and help them push on up the League One table in the second half of the season.

The manager has previously taken charge of Millwall, where he led them to the play-offs in the third tier and a promotion back up to the Championship. Having then shown his mettle in the second tier, he was appointed Cardiff boss.

With the Bluebirds, he was initially a success, taking them to a top six finish to boot. However, after starting to struggle and with the club falling down the division, he ended up being sacked and has been without a job ever since.

Now, his new challenge sees him take on League One again – and Gillingham fans are delighted to see a manager with so much expertise given the hot seat at the club.

seriously got to be bonkers to take on the job — Jackstriker101 🍟 (@jackstriker101) January 31, 2022

Did not see this coming at all and very surprised he's chosen to join us!

Very happy with this appointment; proven record in EFL and would have great contacts in the game.

This season is still a write-off but feels more of a hope now #gills #gfc https://t.co/0lNzx2jz3B — Darren Stock (@StockyD_14) January 31, 2022

Welcome Neil and God help you, this may be the toughest job you’ve ever had! #UTG. Let’s pack Priestfield tomorrow. #Gills https://t.co/rt7EgvjUBw — Nathan Bolton (@nathannjb_) January 31, 2022

WOW – delighted with this and finally something postivie after what seems like an age of darkness and negativity. Lets get behind him and the lads. #gills https://t.co/lemqSUphEG — Al Thompson (@al13gills) January 31, 2022

So he started at 8am this morning, he has until midnight tonight to sign players, providing the embargo allows us to, and also he has a game to prepare for tomorrow night. And we're 2nd bottom of the league… Ok…🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BUCK FOЯIS (@eyeschityounot) January 31, 2022

2 and a half year deal, how have we pulled that off 😂😂😂 — Ashley Graizevsky (@AGraizevsky) January 31, 2022

Welcome Neil. Hope you have a good supply of booze as you'll need it! — Schalke_UK (@S04UK) January 31, 2022

The Verdict

Neil Harris is an absolutely tremendous appointment for Gillingham and while he may not have the ability to reduce a ten-point margin and keep them up, it’s a great appointment in the long-term.

If he can keep them in the third tier this year – considering he will also have no time to bring in any players of his own, with the transfer deadline approaching – then it will be a minor miracle for the side. Even if he doesn’t though, he could certainly take them straight back up.

His level of experience has meant that he could arguably manage a lot higher up the Football League pyramid. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see him end up at Sunderland for example.

Instead though, he has decided to take on the challenge of Gillingham – and it’s no wonder that the club’s supporters are now delighted with the appointment.