‘Got the quality to go up to Rangers and make an impact’ – Steven Gerrard plots move for Championship star: The verdict

Rangers are plotting a summer move for Josh Laurent, according to reports from The Sun.

The Reading midfielder has enjoyed an excellent season at the Madejski Stadium after making 46 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.

With just one year remaining on his deal it seems that interest is building with Steven Gerrard’s side and Premier League Brighton also said to be chasing his signature.

It’s claimed that a deal could cost £8million, but would it be a good deal for Rangers?

Alfie Burns

Laurent is a player that’s impressed me in the Championship this season, and he’s certainly got the quality to go up to Rangers and make an impact.

What the 26-year-old has offered Reading in the midfield is the ability to set the tempo with his passing and work out of possession, which can often be criminally underrated.

Laurent is a player that can just keep things ticking over in the midfield and provide good defensive cover, which would suit Rangers down to the ground, allowing Gerrard’s attacking players the freedom to express themselves.

Reading will, naturally, want to keep the core of this squad together given they were so close to the play-off places.

That’s easier said than done, though, with interest from Rangers very, very attractive. The chance to help their squad evolve will be hard to turn down.

George Dagless

Certainly worth a look.

I think Laurent is a really tidy player and whilst Reading obviously see the likes of Michael Olise and Lucas Joao get plenty of the headlines, you cannot forget that Laurent is an important player too.

He’s clever on the ball and works hard in the midfield so I certainly think he would complement the options Rangers have already got in the middle of the park.

He’s a very good Championship midfielder and I think he would show that class at Ibrox if he ended up there next season, he’s certainly on the right sort of trajectory to do well there as he keeps improving.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for Rangers. Josh Laurent has been fantastic in his first season at Reading, pulling the strings in midfield and showing he’s good enough to thrive at Championship level. Michael Olise has deservedly received a lot of the plaudits but Laurent has proven just what a quality player he is in the middle of the park. Joining a Rangers side that are in the ascendancy in most games they play would surely suit him, while Steven Gerrard may be looking for midfield reinforcements given Glen Kamara’s links to the Premier League. You feel the chance to play for Gerrard could prove irresistible for Laurent.