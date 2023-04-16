EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes West Bromwich Albion have a good chance of making the play-offs, highlighting the return of key players from injury as a reason for optimism.

The Baggies ended their four-game winless run with a 2-1 victory against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Jacob Brown gave the hosts the lead in the 30th minute, but the Baggies turned the game around with Jayson Molumby's second half double sealing all three points.

Carlos Corberan's side moved up to 10th in the table and within three points of the play-off places, while they also have a game in hand on many of those above them.

The Spaniard was delighted to see his side returning to winning ways, praising his side's attitude and commitment to recover after going a goal behind.

"I am very proud of the mentality that the players showed. When you are suffering you either give up, or you face up and overcome, and that's what we did," Corberan told the BBC.

"We showed the character that was necessary to win the three points. The difference between the first and second half was the determination in the second half. We played with a lot of heart and put that on the pitch.

"The goals were goals of desire, passion and mentality and this is what we are and what we can do. These are the most important goals we've scored this season."

What did Sam Parkin say about West Brom's play-off chances?

Albion were boosted by the return of goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who made his first start since January after being sidelined with ankle injury, while match-winner Molumby had a pain-killing injection which allowed him to play.

Parkin says getting key players back will help the Baggies and while he stressed they must display greater consistency than they have in recent weeks, he believes they have the quality in the squad to make the top six.

"It's there for any team that can show the consistency," Parkin said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"They've got the capability, the recent results would probably say that they haven't had the consistency over a period of time.

"Players coming back like Molumby, they're a little bit light in central midfield so his involvement today was really important with Chalobah in there, Alex Palmer in goal as well.

"The downside of today obviously is Daryl Dike, who has had such bad luck with injuries.

"That said, Thomas-Asante could go on to be their focal point and Wallace and Swift have still got the attacking quality to do it."

Will West Brom make the play-offs?

The Baggies have an excellent chance of making the play-offs in what is a wide open race for the final two positions.

Albion have been in poor form lately but it was a crucial victory against the Potters which should give them renewed hope of achieving their promotion ambitions, particularly given the struggles of many of those above them.

Parkin is right to point out the importance of Palmer's return as the 26-year-old has kept nine clean sheets in 18 league appearances this season, so having him back between the sticks should help regain some of the defensive solidity the Baggies became known for following Corberan's arrival.

Albion do have some tough fixtures against those around them before the end of the season, but it also offers an opportunity to take points off some of their fellow play-off contenders and boost their own promotion hopes.