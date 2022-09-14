“Got quality” – Alex Neil singles out 27-year-old for his Stoke City performance v Hull City

Stoke City have had a slow start to this season and as a result, manager Michael O’Neill was relieved of his duties towards the end of August.

Alex Neil was brought in almost immediately as his replacement although it wasn’t straight to winning ways with a draw against Swansea City in his first game, before a loss to Reading.

However, fortunes seemed to change for the Potters last night when they came away from Hull City with a convincing 3-0 win and fans will be hoping this is the start of more positive times for the club.

Alex Neil was pleased with his team’s performance but was keen to single out Lewis Baker after he scored two goals as well as provided the assist for Ben Wilmot.

Discussing his performance, Neil told the club’s Official Media: “Lewis has got quality, he’s got goals in the middle of the park, he’s got legs and can pass the ball, we just need to make sure with him and with everyone else that there’s a level of consistency.

“That’s finally important because we don’t want to be the type of team that when we fancy it we win a game. We want to be the type of team that every week we’ve got a good opportunity of winning any game because we can compete, we can pass, we can run and we look a threat. Consistency is the key.”

The Verdict:

Three points last night will be a massive boost for Alex Neil and his Stoke City side but there is still plenty of work to be done to get the Potters to where they want to be in the league.

Lewis Baker has had a good start to this season with four goals and two assists in nine appearances and should he manage to find consistency ,then there is no reason why he can’t be a key player for the Potters this season.

Last night the midfielder certainly showed a glimpse of what he could be like under Alex Neil this season and given the Potters took their chances last night, it seems as though things could be looking up for them now.

This weekend, they travel to QPR and it will be crucial for Stoke to pick up another result as they search for some momentum.