Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Got progressively worse’ – These Birmingham fans discuss player who was ‘really frustrating’ in Huddersfield draw

Published

21 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating night for Birmingham City on Wednesday, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, it was the hosts who would come closer to claiming the win, with substitute Fraizer Campbell twice hitting the post.

In the end though, Birmingham would hang on for a point, ending their run of three consecutive defeats, to leave them 19th in the Championship table.

But despite stopping that run, many fans were still frustrated as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of scrutiny, was Tahith Chong.

The on loan Manchester United endured a difficult evening in Yorkshire, struggling to really effect the game, touching the ball just 25 times, less than any other player who completed the full 90 minutes for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

Did these 25 Birmingham transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United?

That is something that did not go unnoticed among Birmingham fans, with many seemingly not entirely impressed by the attacking midfielder.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 21-year-old’s latest performance.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Got progressively worse’ – These Birmingham fans discuss player who was ‘really frustrating’ in Huddersfield draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: