‘Got progressively worse’ – These Birmingham fans discuss player who was ‘really frustrating’ in Huddersfield draw

It was a frustrating night for Birmingham City on Wednesday, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, it was the hosts who would come closer to claiming the win, with substitute Fraizer Campbell twice hitting the post.

In the end though, Birmingham would hang on for a point, ending their run of three consecutive defeats, to leave them 19th in the Championship table.

But despite stopping that run, many fans were still frustrated as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of scrutiny, was Tahith Chong.

The on loan Manchester United endured a difficult evening in Yorkshire, struggling to really effect the game, touching the ball just 25 times, less than any other player who completed the full 90 minutes for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among Birmingham fans, with many seemingly not entirely impressed by the attacking midfielder.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 21-year-old’s latest performance.

If we wasn’t so thin on players I’d send chong back to United. #bcfc — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) October 20, 2021

Chong has got progressively worse all season to the point now he looks like a blues player #bcfc — H (@carlos_costly) October 20, 2021

Zero quality in the blues team. We have even brought Chong down to our level now. Deeney looks like he's on a jolly. 6 games without a goal it's becoming a bit of a mess as usual but hey we are used to it over the last 5 seasons. #bcfc — Stuart Jones (@spjonah77) October 20, 2021

Chong is really frustrating this evening. Just play the ball ffs. #bcfc — Peter Elson (@PeterElson1983) October 20, 2021

Send Chong back to #mufc We’re slowly killing him now. We’ve been god awful again. I can’t watch Sunjic and GG in midfield. Hurts my eyes. #bcfc — Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) October 20, 2021

Poor from Bowyer tonight. Poor use of substitutions. How Hogan didn’t get on the pitch is completely beyond me. Chong… in the last month what has he offered us? Mcgree best player for us tonight by far. I will never support 5 at the back. A missed opportunity. #bcfc pic.twitter.com/F3kqxvh7d2 — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) October 20, 2021