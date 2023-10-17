Life is going pretty well for new Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton, who was the choice of the relatively new Addicks owners SE7 Partners to take charge at The Valley.

The consortium that includes ex-Sunderland chief Charlie Methven and investors from the United States decided to sack previous boss Dean Holden after just five league matches of the 2023-24 campaign, and as of now it looks to have been a smart decision results-wise.

Since taking over from Holden, Appleton has an unbeaten league record with two wins and three draws in his first five matches in charge, and there is potentially more improvement to come as he gets settled into London life.

Why was Dean Holden sacked by Charlton Athletic?

There was always a chance that the new Addicks owners were going to want their own man in, but because Methven was a big factor in Holden arriving in late 2022 in the first place, it looked as though he would be given a chance.

The fact that the takeover was completed so close to the start of the 2023-24 season was perhaps another reason why SE7 Partners stuck with Holden initially, but they had no qualms in terminating his contract before the end of August.

After winning Charlton's opening game of the season against Leyton Orient, they lost four League One matches in succession, with a late defeat at Oxford United proving to be the final straw as Holden was let go of, despite already bringing in seven new players.

Charlton Athletic's 4 most famous fans

Holden won 12 of his 32 matches in charge of Charlton, but the 37.5 per cent win percentage was not enough to save his job.

What has Dean Holden said following Charlton Athletic exit?

Holden has stayed silent for almost two months following his surprise sacking at Charlton, but he has now spoken to Sky Sports on his abrupt exit from The Valley and has revealed that he got over the decision pretty quickly.

"Difficult in one sense - when you lose your job initially it's obviously a very difficult period," Holden said.

"It was over the August bank holiday weekend, five games into the season, we won the first game and lost the next four by the odd goal, and it was difficult circumstances obviously because it affects not just me but of course all the family

"I got over it pretty quickly, I'll be honest with you. Life taught me, my private life, some tough challenges I've had, I've learned to navigate this path and like my wife always says, if you want a 9-5 and a boring job and no highs and no lows then go and do that, but I certainly don't want to do that.

"I overcame it pretty quickly, digested it, first couple of weeks was going through the process - from when I got the job at Christmas with Charlton, four days before Christmas I was in to south east London, and I was pretty much embedded in that for eight months.

"And I have to say I loved every minute of it - what a wonderful football club and we went through something really special, and it was just a shame that it ended."