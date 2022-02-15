‘Got it completely wrong’ – West Brom outcast’s future at The Hawthorns assessed by fan pundit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Featuring just twice all season, with both of them appearances coming from the bench on the opening two games of the season, Kenneth Zohore has struggled to make much of an impact at West Brom this season.

The 28-year-old’s more recent game time has come with the Baggies’ U23s in their Premier League 2 campaign, with Zohore returning four goals in six appearances.

It remains to be seen if first-team chances could be on the cards with Steve Bruce now in charge at West Brom, with the former Newcastle United man’s arrival breathing new life into his situation in the Midlands.

Speaking to FLW about Zohore’s situation at The Hawthorns, West Brom fan Matt said: “I really would doubt that he has a future at the club.

“I think whoever manufactured that deal with Cardiff got it completely wrong.

“He worked under Bilic, Allardyce, Ismael, and we will see how he gets on under Steve Bruce, but Bruce’s predecessors didn’t seem to really rate him that highly.

“One of the principles every player must have for me is his work rate and that seems that it is lacking in Zohore’s game.”

The verdict

Zohore has struggled to pave his way for regular contention at Albion ever since he first arrived, and whilst Bruce’s arrival does give him a fresh opportunity to impress, he has been unable to see regular minutes under three managers now.

Maybe that is a stylistic issue, or maybe it is something deeper, but this appears to be like Zohore’s final chance at The Hawthorns.

West Brom are still chasing down Premier League promotion, and if that is secured, then it will make it unlikely that he will see minutes in England’s top-tier.

For Zohore’s sake, he could be hoping for a move in the summer, as he still has just under 18 months on his existing deal.