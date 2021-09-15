‘Got found out’ – Many QPR supporters react to display from 24-year-old in Bournemouth loss

A number of Queens Park Rangers supporters have bemoaned the performance of defender Osman Kakay following the Rs’ first defeat of the campaign at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The Rs were aiming to keep their unbeaten run going this season in the Championship and put down a marker of their possible promotion credentials.

That would have been the case if QPR had picked up a positive result against another side who had made a strong start to the campaign.

However, the first half was a very difficult period for QPR and they made a couple of individual mistakes at the back that helped Bournemouth get themselves into a 2-0 lead.

One player in particular that struggled in the first half was Kakay. The 24-year-old was too often caught out of position down the right-hand side of the Rs’ defence, and that enabled Bournemouth to get in behind them and create numerous chances in the final third.

Despite his difficult performance in the first half, Warburton resisted changing Kakay at the break. However, he brought him off just ten minutes later after the defender’s performance did not improve significantly after half time.

24 questions about some of QPR’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 How old is Charlie Austin? 30 31 32 33

Many QPR fans reluctantly suggested that the defender’s performance at Bournemouth showed that he might not yet be up to the level that the Rs need to compete with a team like the Cherries.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Might be harsh but i wouldn’t mind if we don’t see Kakay play for us again, he is not good enough at this level, especially if we want to finish top half.#QPR — Darren Truswell (@DarrenTruswell) September 14, 2021

#QPR Bournemouth identified Kakay as a weak link and took full advantage!

The lad looks knackered! — neil flynn 💙 (@neilflynn61) September 14, 2021

Kakay should have been taken off at half time. Has had a mare #QPR — Michael (@Mike_H92) September 14, 2021

#qpr kakay is not for this level of opponent vs bournemouth… getting killed on the right side — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) September 14, 2021

would love to be proven wrong but just dont think hes good enough at this level — James (@J_A_Maton) September 14, 2021

Having a bad game against a good side. Got found out a little bit. — DaveBulpin💙 (@DaveBulpin) September 14, 2021

kakay not good enough to play i’m afraid #QPR — Aaron (@aaronrawlinson9) September 14, 2021