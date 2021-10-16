‘Got faith in the lads today’ – Many Derby County fans react as team news emerges for Preston North End clash

They may have another points deduction hanging over their heads, but the next stage of Derby County’s Championship season begins today as they make the trip to Lancashire to face Preston North End.

After a positive start to the campaign with a thread-bare squad, the Rams were hit with a hammer blow as administration took 12 points off their tally – thus wiping out their good early form.

Derby went into the international break on the back of a win over Reading and a stalemate against Swansea, whilst their opponents collapsed away at Queens Park Rangers and in normal circumstances the Rams would probably fancy their chances of getting a result.

Circumstances have since changed though with PNE mourning the loss of their owner Trevor Hemmings this week, with the club cutting ticket prices for everyone to £5 in a bid to pack Deepdale to the rafters – including the away end.

It should make for a great atmosphere and Derby fans will get to see almost a full-strength team this afternoon on the field.

Have Derby County had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have the Rams had a higher average attendance than AFC Bournemouth this season? Yes No

The only absentee is Krystian Bielik through injury still, with Nathan Byrne also serving a one-match ban – young Festy Ebosele replaces him in the line-up.

The other changes see Lee Buchanan come in for an ill Craig Forsyth and Sam Baldock who is back fit again comes in for Jack Stretton – the major surprise though is Colin Kazim-Richards returning to the matchday squad though to take up a place on the bench for the first time in two months.

Rams fans have been reacting to the line-up that Rooney has selected – here is what they’re saying with most of the superlatives being saved for the returning forward.

CKR is back!! Good lineup that, got faith in the lads today 🐏 https://t.co/U9f7jnvOYv — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) October 16, 2021

Great to see @ColinKazim back in the squad..not sure that’s a reason to drop Stretton though unless I’ve missed something #dcfc 🐏🐏 — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) October 16, 2021

Forsyth a big miss — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) October 16, 2021

The return of the king 👑, good to see CKR back. 👌 — Dean Valentine (@honkhead) October 16, 2021

Would have started Lawrence upfront and Sibley in behind and drop Baldock but decent line up 👍🏼🐏 — Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) October 16, 2021

Festy could boss this — Born Wild (@oneball1975) October 16, 2021

Jagielka back pic.twitter.com/rxcw6XT98N — Phil Jagielka is the 🐐 (@brodiestoast) October 16, 2021

I like — Harrison (@harrisondcfc) October 16, 2021