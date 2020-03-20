‘Got everything’ – A look back Bryan Mbeumo’s first season at Brentford

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has been one of the Championship’s breakout stars this season since his summer arrival from Troyes this summer.

Aged just 20, the Frenchman has scored 14 goals and provided six assists, operating largely from the right-wing.

Blessed with blistering speed, Mbeumo is capable at cutting inside and combining with the centre-forward to create chances.

He is also an excellent finisher and can take set pieces, scoring directly from a free-kick recently against Cardiff City during a 2-2 draw.

The France youth international was in excellent form prior to the league’s shutdown too and managed a goal and an assist in the club’s 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Despite coming from Ligue 2 in France his impact was fairly instant, managing a goal and an assist in just his fourth appearance for the club during a 3-0 win over Derby County in August.

A short dry spell followed but he really started to hit his stride in October, scoring eight goals between the start of October and the end of the year.

This coincided with a good run of form for his side and he carried this form into the new year, with goals in consecutive wins against Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers at the start of 2020.

However, since their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at the start of February, the Bees went on a tough run and failed to win any of their four games prior to the win against Garry Monk’s struggling Sheffield Wednesday team.

Mbeumo has been pretty consistent throughout though and with nine matches to play in their chase for promotion, expect him to continue having an impact.

What a signing Bryan Mbeumo has been for Brentford. Just 20 years old. 8 goals this season 🎯 4 assists 🤝#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/8iNpZu1OrN — Second Tier Podcast (@TheSecondTier) December 16, 2019

Most league goals + assists by players currently aged 21 or under in England's top four tiers this season: Ebere Eze (18)

Bryan Mbeumo (17)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (14)#QPR pic.twitter.com/n5R73iYN7L — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) February 26, 2020

PL material — ☄RABI3 (@AmelAmo12567105) February 22, 2020

Bryan Mbuemo scores for the 5⃣th consecutive home game! 🏟🐝 Brentford have started this game on 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/bkppD3ODIO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 11, 2020

Bryan Mbuemo now 3rd in league for non penalty goals and assists p90 (0.79) Now 7 goal involvements in just 14 apps Brentford doing yet again..#recruitment@adrianjclarke — BA Analytics (@Blades_analytic) November 13, 2019

Thoughts? #BrentfordFC 🎶 And here’s to you Bryan Mbuemo,

Brentford loves you more then you will know woaaah 🎶 — George (@georgewillis775) October 28, 2019

Loved the equaliser for Ollie today but this moment was my move of the match when Bryan Mbuemo left his man for dead #BrentfordFC @BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/aO72oORirn — Nick Bruzon (@NickBruzon) August 17, 2019

Bryan Mbuemo's got everything. — Ram Srinivas (@rramesss) October 31, 2019