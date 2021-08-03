‘Got an absolute baller’, ‘Oh yes’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to significant transfer breakthrough

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Connor Ogilvie, the club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old joins the South Coast club on an initial two-year deal after leaving Gillingham at the end of last term where he enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the club.

The defender is highly-rated at this level and it was his technical and professional attributes which tempted Danny Cowley into making a move for the player.

Speaking to Portsmouth’s official website, Cowley said: “Connor is someone who’s been a really consistent performer at League One level for a number of years.

“He’s won Player of the Season awards for Gillingham and was a key member of their side after coming through at Tottenham.

“Being able to play as a left-back or a left-sided centre-half offers us versatility and also real competition for places, which is crucial in a 46-game season.

“Connor has got a lovely range of passing and good technical attributes, while he’ll weigh in with goals as well.

“He’s got the qualities that Pompey fans will like to see – he’s brave and willing to put his head in where it hurts.

“That physicality will be a really big asset for us and so we’re delighted to bring Connor into the club.”

As you’d expect, the arrival of Connor Ogilvie has certainly been met with delight from the Portsmouth supporters who couldn’t hide their pleasure following the announcement of the deal.

Here’s what a selection of them have had to say.

Wow, was expecting this to fall through. Very good signing. — Ant Coombes (@AntCoombes80) August 2, 2021

Great signing. Was waiting for someone else to offer him stupid wages and get him instead. — Anthony (@Antni_b) August 2, 2021

OMGGGGGGG COME ON POMPEY! 💙💙💙💙🤍🤍🤍 Player of the season the before the last one — loftus (@thiskidloftus) August 2, 2021

got an absolute baller there lads — Harry 🇭🇳 (@harrygfc) August 2, 2021

That’s a Class signing! 👀 — Elliottgfc (@92centergfc) August 2, 2021

Cracking signing 👏 — Stuart Beckett (@Wearside2warwi1) August 2, 2021

Oh yes 😍 — Jake (@Jake_PFC) August 2, 2021