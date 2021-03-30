Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Got a tear in my eye’ – These Wigan Athletic fans react to significant club announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Phoenix 2021 Limited have finally completed a deal to buy the club.

As has been well-documented, the Latics have had plenty of off-field issues in recent years, which is why they are battling to stay in League One with just nine games to play.

Part of the frustration for the support has been the talk that has gone on about new owners coming in, but for a combination of reasons, nothing has been finalised.

However, that’s no longer the case, with the club announcing that everything had been signed off, with the new owners now in place.

As you would expect, this has been very welcome news for the Wigan fans, who have feared the worst in the past over what has been a turbulent time for the club.

Now, they can start looking to a bright future, with the reaction from Twitter reflecting the positivity around the club…


