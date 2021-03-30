‘Got a tear in my eye’ – These Wigan Athletic fans react to significant club announcement

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Phoenix 2021 Limited have finally completed a deal to buy the club.

🇧🇭 A new era begins…#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) March 30, 2021

As has been well-documented, the Latics have had plenty of off-field issues in recent years, which is why they are battling to stay in League One with just nine games to play.

Part of the frustration for the support has been the talk that has gone on about new owners coming in, but for a combination of reasons, nothing has been finalised.

However, that’s no longer the case, with the club announcing that everything had been signed off, with the new owners now in place.

As you would expect, this has been very welcome news for the Wigan fans, who have feared the worst in the past over what has been a turbulent time for the club.

Now, they can start looking to a bright future, with the reaction from Twitter reflecting the positivity around the club…

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeees get in. What a relief. — RobG (@robgibson82) March 30, 2021

The rise of the Phoenix lets get moving forward. Thank you all Tics and fans that help save us in the summer , thanks to the supporters club and thanks to our new owner. big smile on my face tonight.. Up the tics come on! — David Shaw (@DShaw50) March 30, 2021

On behalf of every single Wigan athletic fan we thank you @Talalalhammad32 🔵⚪️ — 🇧🇭Gary Pendlebury🇧🇭 (@GaryPendlebury3) March 30, 2021

I can't believe this day has finally come. Got a tear in my eye reading that statement from our chairman. Completely overwhelming news — Ian Gee (@laticsian) March 30, 2021

It ain’t been easy, but it wouldn’t be Wigan if it was easy💙 — LiamMartlew (@LiamMartlew) March 30, 2021

Celebrate good times… c’mon… 💙 — Mick Robinson (@mrobin27) March 30, 2021

Absolutely stunning news..At one point I thought the efl had us doomed. Onwards, upwards and upthetics ⚽️😁 — andy (@andynkirk) March 30, 2021