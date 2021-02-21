Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Got a point’, ‘Doing my head in’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as player makes protest claim

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town’s James Wilson insists that the fans who decided to protest in the week were ‘completely unhelpful’ to the team.

Boss Paul Lambert has been under increased pressure from the support as the Tractor Boys languish in mid-table in League One, but owner Marcus Evans has continued to back the Scotsman so far.

A section of the support decided to voice their frustrations at the club’s training ground last week, which included letting off flares that actually disrupted a session.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Wilson accepted the fans right to protest, but felt they should’ve shown their anger in a different way.

I think it’s completely unhelpful to be honest. Obviously the fans have got their opinion – that’s great – but I don’t think that’s the way to go about it.”

It’s fair to say Wilson’s honest assessment of the situation from a players perspective divided opinion with the fans. Whilst some feel the issues on the pitch mean these actions were fair, others understand where the defender is coming from.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


