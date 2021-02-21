‘Got a point’, ‘Doing my head in’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as player makes protest claim

Ipswich Town’s James Wilson insists that the fans who decided to protest in the week were ‘completely unhelpful’ to the team.

Boss Paul Lambert has been under increased pressure from the support as the Tractor Boys languish in mid-table in League One, but owner Marcus Evans has continued to back the Scotsman so far.

A section of the support decided to voice their frustrations at the club’s training ground last week, which included letting off flares that actually disrupted a session.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Wilson accepted the fans right to protest, but felt they should’ve shown their anger in a different way.

“I think it’s completely unhelpful to be honest. Obviously the fans have got their opinion – that’s great – but I don’t think that’s the way to go about it.”

It’s fair to say Wilson’s honest assessment of the situation from a players perspective divided opinion with the fans. Whilst some feel the issues on the pitch mean these actions were fair, others understand where the defender is coming from.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

This is doing my head in now. They're happy to only be 6 points off the play offs. The target keeps changing, we should be competing for the top two! Get in the bin. — Gary Slade (@garyslade1987) February 21, 2021

Wilson is by far the best defender cos of his no nonsense row Z style BUT he has annoyed me! Either he's just saying this rubbish purely to keep his place in the team & in Lamberts good books OR he's genuinely been mind warped & believes it listening to Lambert spout it so much. — Ryan Blake (@ryan418blake) February 21, 2021

Talks a lot of sense.That protest was only a positive if the national media attention it got & subsequent national press articles about the sorry state of our Club push Evans to take action.Not just a new manager but admitting his failures and putting a proper structure in place. — @LowieBlue (@lowieblue) February 21, 2021

Steady Player, comments are a bit deluded though. — Luke Penning (@LukePenningVGP) February 21, 2021

He is bang on not the way to be going about things — kevin 💙 (@kevin_hurst) February 21, 2021

He has got a point! — heather59 (@60_sgirl) February 21, 2021

In a really good place?! 12th. Two games in hand? On who?! — Beeney (@TheIpswichBeen) February 21, 2021