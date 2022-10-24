“Got a bit more to do” – Barnsley fan pundit makes transfer claim about Stoke City player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley opted to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window by securing the services of a host of fresh faces.

One of the individuals who sealed a temporary move to Oakwell was Tom Edwards who was signed on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City.

Since making this particular switch, Edwards has featured on five occasions for the Reds in League One.

The 23-year-old’s latest appearance came during the club’s clash with Morecambe on Saturday.

Edwards was unable to help his side claim a clean-sheet in this fixture as Barnsley suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Shrimps.

Kieran Phillips scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture for Morecambe as he slotted home from close range.

Barnsley will be looking to deliver a positive response to this defeat when they face Lincoln City tomorrow evening.

Ahead of this fixture, FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has admitted that although he isn’t against the possibility of the club signing Edwards on a permanent deal, he believes that the defender still needs to show some more quality at this level.

Speaking to FLW, Beardsall said: “I rate Tom Edwards, I think he’s a good player, I think he gets stuck in, defensively I really like him.

“He had a bit of a troubled time against Charlton in the first 20 minutes, one of their wingers was really quick but still he held his own and he managed to get back into position in the couple of times that he was beaten and he worked really hard to make sure he could defend as well as possible in that game.

“Since then he’s gone from strength to strength and continued to play well, I like his tackling style, I think he does get stuck in and he looks tough.

“One thing I’d say is that he doesn’t get forward enough for me, maybe he needs to try and be a bit more offensive in terms of his game when he’s going forward.

“There were a couple of times against Bolton where I had liked to see him make a run.

“He did try it once but he got fouled but yeah, to do that a bit more often and maybe focus a little bit more on his quality going forward would be the next step for Edwards for me.

“At the moment, I can’t say 100% whether it would be a great idea to sign him permanently, I’d probably say that it is definitely looking that way.

“I think he’s got a bit more to do yet to just 100% prove to us that he can be consistent in Barnsley’s team and there’s a long way to go, it’s only 13 games into the season so we’re still only seeing glimpses of these new players.

“But I do think it has been a promising start and I’d be open to us signing him on a permanent deal if he continues to play well.”

It will be interesting to see whether Edwards is able to kick on for Barnsley in the coming months after featuring in their last three league fixtures.

Whereas the full-back has shown some signs of promise, he is currently only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.36 in League One which is an underwhelming figure.

By working on his consistency, Edwards could eventually improve as a player under the guidance of Barnsley head coach Michael Duff who will be aiming to oversee a push for a top-six finish during the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

With Edwards’ contract at Stoke set to run until the summer of 2024, Barnsley will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to secure his services on a permanent basis when his loan deal expires.