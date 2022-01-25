‘Got a bad feeling’, ‘Didn’t want to see this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as mega-money offer arrives for attacker

Brennan Johnson continued his outstanding form this season as he scored and assisted in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Barnsley this evening.

Another solid #NFFC win, another goal (and assist) from Brennan Johnson. He's some player. However … #BrentfordFC aren't giving up on him. They are back again. New offer was made today. It's big money and a big test for Forest.https://t.co/vd621Z9AMk — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) January 25, 2022

However, there are still doubts about his long-term future after it was confirmed that Brentford had returned with an improved offer for the 20-year-old attacker that is described as ‘significantly’ more than the £15m bid that was turned down last week.

The victory moved Steve Cooper’s side up to seventh in the table, just one point outside the play-off places.

So, they normally wouldn’t entertain any offers for a key player at this stage of the season but Johnson has 18 months left on his contract at the City Ground, which could complicate matters for the Reds hierarchy.

In the eyes of Forest fans though, it’s an easy decision as they want Johnson to stay.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news that a new offer has arrived after his display against the Tykes…

Need to stand firm, @gergmitch and prutts made a very good, £20mil now, or what could be £30mil in the summer…or if we are dreaming £150m+mil with promotion. — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) January 25, 2022

Selling him would be a huge loss especially at this stage of the window, it would take a miracle to use the cash over the next week and come out of the window in a better position than we are now — – (@nffcluke) January 25, 2022

Hope we can hang on. Surely destined for the top flight next season regardless, so might as well stay? (He says in hope) — Andrew Brookes (@andrewbrookes84) January 25, 2022

Seriously must keep at all costs, but got a bad feeling — nathan byrom (@NByrom) January 25, 2022

No no no no we can’t let him go not this again every time we have talent someone takes them from us we need him to get to the premier league it’s been 20+ years about time we said on ya bike until the jobs done — 🎮🕹Rich Hall🕹🎮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👊🏻🤚🏻✌🏻🦎🖖🏻 (@Rich_T_Hall) January 25, 2022

£30 million plus 25 per cent sell on clause and we’ll talk. Reluctantly. Keep him and we go up and earn far more than £30 million overnight #nffc https://t.co/untVeZFNri — Kevin Marriott 💙 (@KJMsport57) January 25, 2022