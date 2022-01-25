Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Got a bad feeling’, ‘Didn’t want to see this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as mega-money offer arrives for attacker

Brennan Johnson continued his outstanding form this season as he scored and assisted in Nottingham Forest’s 3-0 win over Barnsley this evening.

However, there are still doubts about his long-term future after it was confirmed that Brentford had returned with an improved offer for the 20-year-old attacker that is described as ‘significantly’ more than the £15m bid that was turned down last week.

The victory moved Steve Cooper’s side up to seventh in the table, just one point outside the play-off places.

So, they normally wouldn’t entertain any offers for a key player at this stage of the season but Johnson has 18 months left on his contract at the City Ground, which could complicate matters for the Reds hierarchy.

In the eyes of Forest fans though, it’s an easy decision as they want Johnson to stay.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news that a new offer has arrived after his display against the Tykes…


