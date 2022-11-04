Gosling starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Coventry on Saturday

It’s been an overall positive start for life at Watford for Slaven Bilic, with the Hornets starting to find a little bit of form as we head towards the World Cup.

The men from Vicarage Road have won their last three matches and now find themselves inside the top six, something that would have been the bare minimum in terms of a target at the start of this campaign.

With how tight things are in the league, that can soon change for the worse, though, and so the club needs to keep their foot on the throttle and keep motoring on, with Coventry City up next this weekend.

The Sky Blues have managed to get themselves off of the foot of the table after a stop-start opening to the campaign thanks to off-field matters, and will likely provide a tough test for the Hornets this weekend.

Here’s the XI we think Bilic might name for this one…

Tom Cleverley is out for a few months after having surgery on an Achilles injury and so naturally won’t be playing here.

Jeremy Ngakia and Rey Manaj are the other injury issues Watford have, meanwhile, and neither of them will feature in this one either.

Overall, though, the squad is a good one that Bilic can pick from and he will feel as though three points are very attainable this weekend.

