The race for automatic promotion from the Championship looks set for an intriguing end following a weekend of important results for the sides hopeful of reaching the Premier League this season.

With Leicester City in FA Cup action against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, it offered the opportunity for both Leeds United and Ipswich Town to close the gap to Enzo Maresca's side.

And both teams produced comfortable victories, with Daniel Farke's side dethroning the Foxes at the summit of the table, with the Foxes having been top of the standings since October, while the Tractor Boys moved to within a point of a place in the top two.

With the final international break of the campaign upon us, it puts a pause in the race for promotion until the Easter weekend, but it looks set to go down to the final game of the season, with Southampton hoping they also have a say on the outcome of the top two.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town statistics

There is no denying the job that McKenna has done in his second season in charge of Ipswich has been nothing short of remarkable.

Since his arrival at Portman Road in 2021, the Tractor Boys have been in incredible form and earned promotion in the 37-year-old's first full season in charge of the club from League One.

That form has continued this term, going toe to toe with the three relegated sides from the Premier League last year, which has seen McKenna attract interest from the division above, including a reported approach by Crystal Palace following speculation surrounding Roy Hodgson's future at the club, before being replaced by Oliver Glasner.

But when closer analysing McKenna's statistics at Ipswich, it is clear to see as to why he is man closely monitored as an up and coming coach in the footballing world.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town stats as per TWTD League One Championship Games played 69 38 Games won 39 24 Games drawn 22 9 Games lost 8 5 Goals scored 130 80 Goals conceded 47 56 PPG 2.13 2.13

His expansive, possession-based brand of football has attracted admirers from across the English game, and it is clear to see why the 37-year-old is tipped to manage in the Premier League one day, potentially with the Tractor Boys this season.

Gordon Strachan identifies Kieran McKenna as manager of the year

There have been a number of impressive managers in the division this season, with it arguably being the most competitive season for the two automatic spots.

Enzo Maresca's first season in England saw the Foxes lead the way at the top until last weekend, continuing to implement the possession-based style of play that was first introduced by Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium.

Daniel Farke has also impressed with Leeds, with their recent resurgence seeing them top the Championship standings going into the final international break of the season, while Russell Martin has also made an impressive start to life on the South Coast, including leading the Saints to a club-record 25-game unbeaten run.

But the performances of McKenna in the Ipswich dugout have impressed former Whites midfielder, Gordon Strachan.

The former Scotland manager, who also managed Southampton for three seasons, has been impressed with Farke this season, but insisted that the job McKenna has done at Ipswich is deserving of the Manager of the Year award at the end of the campaign.

"Leeds are on an incredible run, but the fans are smart and won’t take anything for granted," Strachan said via OLBG.

"I heard them talking after the Leicester game, and they were praising them, which shows they know how much quality there is in the Championship.

"I think the standard there has been exceptional this year, but in terms of Daniel Farke being the manager of the year, I’d actually go for Kieran McKenna at Ipswich.

"If you think about what he has to work with and where he's brought them, then he’s done fantastic. It looked at one point like they might drop off, but they’re still right up there.

"With the standard of Southampton as well, the level is so good this year."