Gordon starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Burton Albion tonight

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to return to winning ways tonight, as they prepare to host Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One.

Wanderers’ unbeaten start to life back in League One came to an end last weekend, as they lost by a goal to nil to Cambridge United away from home.

But Ian Evatt will hope that a return to the University of Bolton Stadium tonight can inspire them to get back to winning ways.

Evatt’s side had recorded back-to-back wins before that defeat to the U’s, so will be hoping to put their recent loss behind them and move on.

This evening, they take on a Burton side who started the season with three wins on the spin, but have picked up only one point from their last two games.

Here, we take a look at the predicted Bolton Wanderers’ XI to face Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers this evening…

Wanderers will be without Declan John due to illness, which isn’t related to COVID, meaning that there will be an enforced change at left-back.

Liam Gordon is the likely candidate to replace John, after he started in the 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy win over Port Vale on Tuesday.

Wanderers will be boosted by the return of Kieran Lee, though, who is set to return from a groin injury which kept him out against Cambridge and Vale.

Whether Lee will return to the starting line-up, though, remains to be seen, after Josh Sheehan, Antoni Sarcevic and MJ Williams were rested against Vale.