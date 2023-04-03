Bolton Wanderers' EFL Trophy final win on Sunday ended their 30-plus year wait for silverware and supporters are absolutely loving footage of the post-match celebrations.

35,000 Bolton fans travelled to Wembley to see Ian Evatt's side beat League One rivals Plymouth Argyle 4-0 yesterday in what was a sensational display.

Goals from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles put Wanderers 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes while things got even better early in the second half.

Elias Kachunga capitalised on a Plymouth defensive mistake to add a third just after the break and then Gethin Jones bagged a fourth to send the Bolton fans into dreamland just after the hour mark.

When did Bolton Wanderers last win a trophy?

They have had to wait since 1989 to see their beloved club get their hands on a trophy but Sunday will live long in the memory of supporters of the North West club.

How did Bolton Wanderers celebrate their EFL Trophy win?

It seems as though Sunday's events meant just as much to Evatt and his squad as they did to supporters - as the behind-the-scenes footage has emerged of the post-match celebrations at Wembley illustrates...

Unsurprisingly, fans are absolutely loving it - as their responses on Twitter show...

