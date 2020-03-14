‘Goosebumps’, ‘Unreal’ – Social post concerning Leeds United and West Brom has many Whites fans excited

A clip has been posted on the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter account of Pablo Hernadez’s early goal in Leeds United’s 4-0 hammering of West Bromwich Albion in March 2019, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Spaniard gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead inside a minute at Elland Road just over 12 months ago, driving a strike into the top corner.

That goal proved inspirational for the Whites, who would go onto to hammer their promotion rivals to move top of the Championship.

Patrick Bamford scored either side of the half before Ezgjan Alioski tapped in a fourth in the 92nd minute.

Both sides missed out on promotion in the 2018/19 campaign but are battling at the top of the Championship again this time around, with league leaders Leeds one point above the Baggies.

With Championship fixtures suspended until at least the 3rd of April due to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak, a clip of Hernandez’s goal from last March was posted on the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter account.

The video has excited much of the Elland Road faithful, with many Leeds fans took to Twitter to reveal their excitement at the clip.

Read their reaction here:

