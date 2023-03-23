There is certainly a feel good factor at Ipswich Town right now.

The Tractorboys are firmly in contention to achieve an automatic promotion spot this season as they sit in third position, just three points away from second placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The race for promotion looks like it is going to go down to the wire in League One this term, but Town fans should be feeling optimistic given the run of form Kieran McKenna's side are currently going through, winning their last six consecutive league games.

A return to the Championship would be much welcomed for the club who have been languishing in League One over the last few seasons, and the club's social media team are already looking ahead to next season.

They've published a promotional video for next season's season tickets and it's fair to say it's gone down very well with the Town faithful.

The video can be seen here:

Naturally, it's sparked quite the reaction from Ipswich fans who have mostly been left very excited and optimistic as we enter the business end of this campaign, whilst it looks like Town won't struggle to sell season tickets next year..

We decided to take a look at how the Town fans are feeling right now on social media after this video reveal...