Ipswich Town took a giant step towards a Championship return last night, beating Barnsley 3-0 at Oakwell to move four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in the race for automatic promotion.

Kieran McKenna's side have also ended Barnsley's hopes of finishing in the top-two in the process, with a title-race with Plymouth Argyle set to unfold in the remaining two games of the season.

How did Barnsley 0-3 Ipswich unfold?

After what was a first-half that looked destined for 0-0, Ipswich took control in the final minutes prior to the break.

Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring on 44 minutes, before George Hirst struck a killer blow in the second minute of injury time, leaving Ipswich in a commanding position at half-time.

Conor Chaplin made absolutely sure of the points in the 81st minute, leaving Ipswich on the cusp of a Championship return for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

As you might expect, there were some superb scenes between the Ipswich players and fans on the back of such a brilliant performance in Barnsley.

When can Ipswich win promotion?

Ipswich are now just one win away from sealing promotion. They are four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in third with two games of the season to play.

McKenna's side host Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday and travel to Fleetwood Town on Sunday 7th May.

