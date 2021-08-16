‘Goodnight sweet prince’, ‘Another wage off the bill’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer agreement

He promised quite a lot after arriving last summer with experience in European football, but Fouad Bachirou has departed Nottingham Forest after ending up as a bit-part player.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds in August 2020 after a spell at Swedish giants Malmo, in which he was a regular in their engine room in the Allsvenskan and the UEFA Europa League.

There was excitement when the Comoros international arrived, but Bachirou’s spell on Trentside proved to be a nightmare.

The 2020-21 season saw Bachirou play just three times in all competitions – he spent a lot of the first half of the season on the sidelines with a hamstring injury after making his debut in the EFL Cup in September against Barnsley and he wasn’t seen again until January when he played against Swansea in the FA Cup then once again against the Tykes in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Reds transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who did Nottingham Forest sell Matty Cash to in 2020? Aston Villa Newcastle United Leeds United Wolves

Bachirou then failed to make Chris Hughton’s squad for the remainder of the campaign and along with the likes of Harry Arter and Carl Jenkinson he’s been expected to find a new club before the end of the transfer window.

He’s managed to do just that as he’s secured a permanent move to Cypriot side Omonoia Nicosia, bringing his time at the City Ground to an end.

Forest fans have been reacting to Bachirou’s departure and as you can imagine for a player that made just three appearances for the club it isn’t one that supporters are getting into a frenzy about.

Another one off the books https://t.co/xOLGz2k376 — Totty (@connor_newton) August 16, 2021

Another tremendous signing. Another half a million up the wall. https://t.co/jzlxwtDpDO — Justin Heaton (@JustinHeaton72) August 16, 2021

Our recruitment has been absolutely shambolic for the past 10+ years https://t.co/Hu6LGa4hXi — Tom Wheeldon (@Tommy_Basford) August 16, 2021

Don’t think we’ve actually signed a player permanently that’s been any good in the last 2 years https://t.co/njLoOHBGBL — Eggsy (@BrHeggs) August 16, 2021

Shame really, looked alright, got injured then never seen again 🤷🏽‍♂️ strange scenario! Don’t think Sabri getting sacked helped his cause Another wage off the bill though https://t.co/dYv2iFFreX — Adam west (@Adamwest6) August 16, 2021

All the best to the Comorosian Messi https://t.co/FipXz9GtLL — James Morton (@jamesmorton90) August 16, 2021

Fair to say that there won’t be too many tears shed about this departure other than a sense of frustration at yet more wages that were simply wasted. — Just a (50 year old) Nottingham Lad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ENG2Stars1Day) August 16, 2021

Add this one to the long list of awful recruitment decisions. No doubt a factor in the upcoming sale of Joe Worrall. 🙄 — Speedy#116 (@Speedy_16) August 16, 2021

Goodnight sweet prince. 👑 — Davo M (@davo261088) August 16, 2021