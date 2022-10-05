“Goodness me, come on” – Tony Mowbray left unhappy after Sunderland’s scoreless draw with Blackpool

Tony Mowbray has criticised the standard of refereeing in the Championship following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland were unable to earn all three points from their clash with Blackpool.

The Black Cats had a golden opportunity spurned in the second half when Elliot Embleton was played through on goal by Jack Clarke.

The chance never truly arrived as the referee failed to play advantage as Patrick Roberts was hauled down on the edge of the box.

The 58-year old was critical of the standard of officiating in response to the game, claiming he didn’t help the game with his performance on Tuesday night.

“Listen, I say a lot that I don’t want to be the manager who moans about referees but goodness me, come on,” said Mowbray, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Yous were all watching, you tell me…

“I don’t want to lambast the referee but there was some strange stuff going on out there, or at least I thought there was anyway. I’m not sure the referee helped the match tonight.

“I think he got one or two wrong.

“I do think the standard of refereeing in the division needs to be better, I think that’s a fair assessment.

“I’ve spoken to some of the referees after games in a respectful way, so they know my thoughts. I think that’s fair.”

This was a second consecutive goalless draw for Sunderland in the league having also finished 0-0 against Preston North End at the weekend.

That result has left the team 7th in the table ahead of the rest of this midweek round of fixtures this evening.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a visit to South Wales to face Swansea City on 8 October.

The Verdict

The officials at this level can often make decisions that leave fans and managers frustrated alike.

However, Sunderland had other chances in the game to take all three points and even had to dig deep to earn a draw in the later stages.

Mowbray has tried to have his cake and eat it too by claiming he doesn’t like to talk about refereeing performances while also criticising Tuesday’s referee.

Two consecutive 0-0s in a row should be his bigger concern as he looks to end Sunderland’s goal scoring woes with Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms.