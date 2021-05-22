A number QPR supporters have been reacting to the latest report from Football Insider that Newcastle United are plotting a potential summer move for defender Rob Dickie.

Dickie has had an excellent campaign with QPR this season and he has been a stand-out performer in his first season with the club following his move from Oxford United. The defender has adapted seamlessly to Mark Warburton’s system and been one of the best defensive players in the league weighing in with three goals and also helping the Rs record 14 clean sheets.

Given Dickie’s form for QPR it was not going to be a surprise this summer if interest did emerge in the defender from elsewhere. Football Insider report that Newcastle are now weighing up whether they should make a move for him, with Steve Bruce thought to be an admirer of him and having considered making a move to sign him prior to him signing for the Rs.

What club do these 21 former QPR players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 What club does Adel Taarabt play for now? Geatfe Sporting Lisbon Benfica Porto

It is believed by Newcastle that Dickie is a player with a lot of potential to be developed in the Premier League, and as such they see him as someone that could potentially be sold on for a profit further down the line if he arrives at St James’ Park.

Many QPR fans were insisting that the Rs should not be selling the defender this summer because he will be crucial to their hopes of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

If he goes then we can say goodbye to any chance of promotion. Regardless of how much we get. https://t.co/ZEdVZLaMOY — Keegs (@LewisKeegan7) May 21, 2021

If we let him go then we ain’t got a chance at promotion. Simple as that. https://t.co/WZ9qHNPxHS — miles (@miles_qpr) May 21, 2021

20 million, had the same impact as Eze, young, English and has a good few years left on his contract. Shouldn’t let him go for any less. https://t.co/xRZAvkLmag — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) May 21, 2021

50 mill they can have him https://t.co/w3iCpSepN3 — Jack (@JackSherriff) May 21, 2021

Far too early for him, needs at least another season imo. £20m+20% sell on fee or no deal — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) May 21, 2021

He's the player we need to hold on to more than anyone else. 15m+ easily due to how vital he is for us — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) May 21, 2021

I think to early for him. Would get found out in premier now. But one or two more seasons will be top defender 🤷‍♂️ — darren hubbard (@darrenhubbard1) May 21, 2021

Think he's on a 4 year deal, can't see Ashley paying whatever we ask after 1 good season in the championship. He won't take the risk, gotta keep him for next season at least then see where we are…. — philip riley (@philriley14) May 21, 2021