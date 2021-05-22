Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle United

‘Goodbye to any chance of promotion’ – Many QPR fans react as Newcastle United reportedly consider swoop for key ace

Published

11 mins ago

on

A number QPR supporters have been reacting to the latest report from Football Insider that Newcastle United are plotting a potential summer move for defender Rob Dickie.

Dickie has had an excellent campaign with QPR this season and he has been a stand-out performer in his first season with the club following his move from Oxford United. The defender has adapted seamlessly to Mark Warburton’s system and been one of the best defensive players in the league weighing in with three goals and also helping the Rs record 14 clean sheets.

Given Dickie’s form for QPR it was not going to be a surprise this summer if interest did emerge in the defender from elsewhere. Football Insider report that Newcastle are now weighing up whether they should make a move for him, with Steve Bruce thought to be an admirer of him and having considered making a move to sign him prior to him signing for the Rs.

It is believed by Newcastle that Dickie is a player with a lot of potential to be developed in the Premier League, and as such they see him as someone that could potentially be sold on for a profit further down the line if he arrives at St James’ Park.

Many QPR fans were insisting that the Rs should not be selling the defender this summer because he will be crucial to their hopes of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


