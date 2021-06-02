‘Goodbye sweet prince’, ‘Really disappointed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s released list

Nottingham Forest have confirmed their released list for the end of the 2020/21 season and there’s no massive surprises – however there is some emotional exits.

We already knew that Glenn Murray would be departing and subsequently hanging up his boots after his announcement a few days ago, and he’s being joined through the exit door by modern day Forest icon Michael Dawson.

The 37-year-old came through the Reds’ academy and ended up being a stalwart for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and his two stints at the City Ground saw him rack up 123 appearances in all competitions.

Having not played a game at all in the 2020/21 campaign though, Dawson has been let go by Chris Hughton and it remains to be seen whether or not he will find a new club to end his career with.

The most surprising release is probably Sammy Ameobi, who played 77 times in the Championship for the club over the course of two seasons and was generally considered a good squad option.

He has been joined by another regular performer in left-back Yuri Ribeiro, and the released list is completed by goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo, German defender Michael Hefele and Senegalese midfielder Samba Sow.

Forest fans have been reacting to the departures this afternoon – check some of the comments below.

Sammy is the only one I’m slightly surprised by. A decent squad player. — Warren S (@1wozza) June 2, 2021

Ameobi and Ribeiro? Wtf is this — ⚜️🚀 BrianHClough (@BrianCIough) June 2, 2021

Thanks Michael for your efforts & good luck in your future ventures. — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) June 2, 2021

Really disappointed about Ameobi and Ribeiro. I hope we have better coming in. Thanks for everything! All the best to Dawson. Hopefully we will see him back in some capacity. — Debs (@Debs90181034) June 2, 2021

I’d of gave ameobi another more than useful at this level . — Adam Charles (@AdamCharlie10) June 2, 2021

Sammy & Yuri deserved at least 1 year. Gutted Daws didn't get a proper send off either. #NFFC https://t.co/vBXlvXvKPD — Charlie Taphouse (@C_Taphouse17) June 2, 2021