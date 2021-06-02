Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Goodbye sweet prince’, ‘Really disappointed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s released list

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed their released list for the end of the 2020/21 season and there’s no massive surprises – however there is some emotional exits.

We already knew that Glenn Murray would be departing and subsequently hanging up his boots after his announcement a few days ago, and he’s being joined through the exit door by modern day Forest icon Michael Dawson.

The 37-year-old came through the Reds’ academy and ended up being a stalwart for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and his two stints at the City Ground saw him rack up 123 appearances in all competitions.

Having not played a game at all in the 2020/21 campaign though, Dawson has been let go by Chris Hughton and it remains to be seen whether or not he will find a new club to end his career with.

The most surprising release is probably Sammy Ameobi, who played 77 times in the Championship for the club over the course of two seasons and was generally considered a good squad option.

He has been joined by another regular performer in left-back Yuri Ribeiro, and the released list is completed by goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo, German defender Michael Hefele and Senegalese midfielder Samba Sow.

Forest fans have been reacting to the departures this afternoon – check some of the comments below.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Goodbye sweet prince’, ‘Really disappointed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s released list

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: