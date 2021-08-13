‘Goodbye sweet Prince’ – Many Reading fans react as transfer agreement reached

Reading’s transfer activity may be set to heat up in the coming days and weeks thanks to their first signing of the summer in Tom Dele-Bashiru.

With Veljko Paunovic’s squad looking thread-bare, there’s set to be a whole host of arrivals coming through the door at the Madejski Stadium, and with the amount of players at the club it would have been a surprise to see any more depart.

But one man who has been on the fringes of the first-team for a number of years is a 2018 signing in Marc McNulty, who after just one league goal in 13 outings was shipped out on loan to Hibernian just six months after signing for the Royals from Coventry City.

The Scot was prolific in League Two for the Sky Blues but he couldn’t translate the form of performances to the Championship, and since his January 2019 move to Hibs he’s been on three other separate loan stints to Sunderland, Hibernian again and Dundee United.

Despite scoring just three times for the latter last season, the Terrors have decided to give McNulty a second chance and have loaned him in for the 2021-22 campaign following the departure of Lawrence Shankland to Beerschot – and the end of this current season will see McNulty’s Reading contract expire.

Reading fans have been reacting to McNulty’s departure as they’ve probably seen the last of him in a blue and white shirt.

This has to be one of our most disastrous signings ever — Tim Adcock (@T123Adcock) August 13, 2021

Good luck McNulty — Luke (@Luke1871_) August 13, 2021

Gooood riddance.

One of the worst signings ever! https://t.co/Z4vusvBuLy — LordCKS (@LordCKS) August 13, 2021

Mcnulty has had more loans than Wonga https://t.co/oTJlljng25 — Olly_URZ (@OllyURZ) August 13, 2021