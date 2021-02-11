‘Goodbye king’, ‘Every year’ – Many Sunderland fans react to emerging player news

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that defender Jordan Willis will miss the rest of the season with tendon injury.

Willis sustained the injury during the early stages of the Black Cats’ defeat at Shrewsbury Town in midweek, and is now expected to be ruled out for at least six months of action having ruptured his patella tendon at New Meadow.

According to Transfermarkt, the centre-back’s contract at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the season, which means this setback could mean he’s played his final game for Sunderland.

Willis joined from Coventry City in the summer of 2019, and has been a regular in the Black Cats defence over the previous 18 months, which has included 15 League One appearances this season.

But Johnson didn’t manage to sign a defender in the recent January window – which means on-loan Wolves full-back Dion Sanderson, who replaced Willis in midweek, might be forced to cover in the coming weeks whilst Tom Flanagan recovers from a calf problem he sustained at MK Dons.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted on Twitter to the news of Willis’ injury:

At least we have Sanderson whos actually good — IT’S 3WAN (@its3wan) February 11, 2021

He’ll be playing in the championship next season he’s too good for us, goodbye king — Matty Cain (@MattyCain2) February 11, 2021

Why the hell were we risking him on muddy heavy pitches twice in a week then again the foloowing Tuesday?

Lad should never have been put in that position — PeilAyr (@PeilAyr) February 11, 2021

Probably never see him in a Sunderland top again — Clayton Lumsdon (@lumsdon_clayton) February 11, 2021

That will of been his last game in a SAFC shirt — Joe (@JAMSAFC) February 11, 2021

Huge blow for us. Wishing Jordan a speedy recovery https://t.co/7FoHRLVR1F — Morgan Gray (@MorganGraySAFC) February 11, 2021

Every year… https://t.co/Sz8mwPfbRq — SAY NO TO RACISM (@cfcjoeee) February 11, 2021

Wish him a speedy recovery, probably see him line up against us next time hes able to play #SAFC https://t.co/LHhGr2BAjt — Micky Lawson (@Micky_A_Lawson) February 11, 2021

Very bad news. Solid defender. 😕 https://t.co/zW5YcQztyo — SAFC FANS REACT (@safcfansreact) February 11, 2021