Sky Bet League One

‘Goodbye king’, ‘Every year’ – Many Sunderland fans react to emerging player news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has confirmed that defender Jordan Willis will miss the rest of the season with tendon injury.

Willis sustained the injury during the early stages of the Black Cats’ defeat at Shrewsbury Town in midweek, and is now expected to be ruled out for at least six months of action having ruptured his patella tendon at New Meadow.

According to Transfermarkt, the centre-back’s contract at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the season, which means this setback could mean he’s played his final game for Sunderland.

Willis joined from Coventry City in the summer of 2019, and has been a regular in the Black Cats defence over the previous 18 months, which has included 15 League One appearances this season.

But Johnson didn’t manage to sign a defender in the recent January window – which means on-loan Wolves full-back Dion Sanderson, who replaced Willis in midweek, might be forced to cover in the coming weeks whilst Tom Flanagan recovers from a calf problem he sustained at MK Dons.

Here’s how the Stadium of Light faithful reacted on Twitter to the news of Willis’ injury:


