‘Good work’, ‘Impressed’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with latest player announcement

Coventry City have announced that they have signed Ryan Giles on loan until the end of the 2020/21 campaign from Wolves.

Off-the-field events had meant that Giles’ game time was limited with the Sky Blues in the 2019/20 season, as he made just one substitute appearance.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins was delighted to extend Giles’ loan spell with the club until the end of next year’s campaign, and outlined his attributes.

“He has great technical ability, is good going forward and will be a real asset to the squad for the season ahead.

“We look forward to working with Ryan again, and thanks Wolves for agreeing to the loan and allowing Ryan to train with us before it is formally completed.”

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Giles resigning for the club ahead of the new season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Okay be serious now who’s the actual signing — DON CB (@BanwaitCallum) July 21, 2020

Welcome to the promotion train Ryan!! All aboard — lee beckett (@lee_beckett) July 21, 2020

Hopefully get to see what he can do. Looked quick but wasn’t given a chance.

Welcome back Ryan PUSB — Stephen (@bassbaby2014) July 21, 2020

Championship champions 20/21 — Dan (@Cav_2000) July 21, 2020

Impressed with this! Well done City!!👏🏻👏🏻 — Jordan Fensome (@fensome_jordan) July 21, 2020

Good work 👏🏼👏🏼 — iißteveJoneßii (@iiSteveJonesii) July 21, 2020

He is back ! 🙌🏻💙 — Michael Friel (@michaellfriel) July 21, 2020

Makes sense good signing !! #PUSB — Darren Timon (@DarrenTimon) July 21, 2020

Welcome back king — james (@jamesyc97) July 21, 2020

Should of been a permanent — Scott Freeman (@ScottFr18855177) July 21, 2020