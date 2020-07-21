Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good work’, ‘Impressed’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with latest player announcement

Published

33 mins ago

on

Coventry City have announced that they have signed Ryan Giles on loan until the end of the 2020/21 campaign from Wolves. 

Off-the-field events had meant that Giles’ game time was limited with the Sky Blues in the 2019/20 season, as he made just one substitute appearance.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins was delighted to extend Giles’ loan spell with the club until the end of next year’s campaign, and outlined his attributes.

“He has great technical ability, is good going forward and will be a real asset to the squad for the season ahead.

“We look forward to working with Ryan again, and thanks Wolves for agreeing to the loan and allowing Ryan to train with us before it is formally completed.”

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Giles resigning for the club ahead of the new season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


