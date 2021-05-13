‘Good’, ‘Who’s paid for that then?’ – Many Derby County fans react to fresh Pride Park development

Derby County’s future in the Championship is hanging in the balance following the results of the EFL’s appeal on their financial mismanagement.

After waiting eight months for the findings, news transpired this week that the EFL had in-fact come out on top against the Rams as they did not think the club had been punished enough for their amortisation policy.

It’s now transpired that the club consulted with agents and used football websites like transfermarkt to value their players, according to The Athletic, and because of how they utilised the amortisation policy it wiped out losses of up to £30 million over a three-year period, per the Daily Mail.

County face a financial or points punishment for being found guilty and the latter could mean relegation from the Championship into League One if it is applied to the points total for the season just gone.

That’s not the end of the dramas at Pride Park with the takeover by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso also being called into question recently – even though he told talkSPORT that he’s still on track despite being accused of ignoring EFL calls to provide proof of funding.

It’s got even messier this week as Alonso deleted his active Twitter account, and now the club just have to wait what their punishment is going to be and if the deal is going to go through.

In the mean-time, the Rams have been preparing for pre-season by relaying the Pride Park pitch, but with all the goings on at the club right now and the lack of finances about, fans are wondering where the money has come from to do such a thing.

