‘Good while it lasted’ – Struber’s imminent Barnsley exit has many talking

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber is set to move to the United States and take over as New York Red Bulls boss.

The Tykes managed to stay up in dramatic circumstances last season in the Championship but there has been discontent since then and Struber has questioned the ambition of those running the club.

Indeed, he now seems set to walk away with Barnsley taking just the one point from their opening four league games and Adam Murray is set to come in and take temporary charge.

Doug O’Kane has confirmed the news on Twitter:

I understand Gerhard Struber’s move from Barnsley to New York Red Bulls is very likely to be announced today or tomorrow. Adam Murray will train the team as caretaker as the Reds look for a replacement. #barnsleyfc #NYRB — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) October 5, 2020

Naturally, Barnsley fans have reacted to this news on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said with their club set for yet another managerial change…

It was always going to happen he made it clear he wasn’t happy and that the board weren’t giving him what he wanted — Nathan Bfc Machin 🔴⚪️🇦🇹 (@nathan_bfc_8) October 5, 2020

Any positives happening at Barnsley 😭😭😂😂 — DannyG2006 (@dannyki28353445) October 5, 2020

So Murray has got what he wants then — Clare (@Clare231965) October 5, 2020

Was good while it lasted — Gerhard Struber burner (@rramesss) October 5, 2020

Bet Murray is sick of having to take over 😂😂 — JusticeForStendel (@NWA6669) October 5, 2020

You missed the word AGAIN before your closing hashtags. — Andy Mac (@Andy__Mac) October 5, 2020

Adam Murray in charge, fantastic news bet the players are jumping through hoops this morning — Jonny Cave (@JonnyCave) October 5, 2020

It’s a shame how it is ending as Struber was well-liked but it appears there has been a breakdown in the relationship between him and others at the club so it is probably for the best they part ways.