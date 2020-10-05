Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Good while it lasted’ – Struber’s imminent Barnsley exit has many talking

Published

6 mins ago

on

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber is set to move to the United States and take over as New York Red Bulls boss.

The Tykes managed to stay up in dramatic circumstances last season in the Championship but there has been discontent since then and Struber has questioned the ambition of those running the club.

Indeed, he now seems set to walk away with Barnsley taking just the one point from their opening four league games and Adam Murray is set to come in and take temporary charge.

Doug O’Kane has confirmed the news on Twitter:

Naturally, Barnsley fans have reacted to this news on social media so let’s take a look at what has been said with their club set for yet another managerial change…

It’s a shame how it is ending as Struber was well-liked but it appears there has been a breakdown in the relationship between him and others at the club so it is probably for the best they part ways.


