‘Good’, ‘We need to move on’ – These Charlton Athletic fans have mixed feelings over Lyle Taylor update

Charlton Athletic forward Lyle Taylor is ready to play out his side’s remaining Championship games, reports The Sun.

It was announced earlier in the month that Taylor – along with two other Charlton players – would not feature in any of the club’s nine remaining games of the season.

But Taylor, 30, has reportedly held ‘peace talks’ with Addicks boss Lee Bowyer, and is now ready to help his team fight against relegation.

The Montserrat man has been at the heart of a calamitous season for Charlton – all their off-field controversy could well be followed by an immediate return to League One, after dropping into the bottom-three before the break.

Charlton’s first game back is a relegation six-pointer against Hull City – a win would see Charlton leapfrog 21st-place Hull.

Plenty of Charlton fans have reacted to the alleged news of Taylor returning for Charlton, and of course, it was met with mixed emotions on Twitter:

Good. Let’s put all this behind us, stay up then he can leave and we will never mention it again. — CafcPaul (@cafc_paul) June 12, 2020

He just wants to be paid he won’t play them all — Ellis Hilliard (@ellis_hilliard) June 13, 2020

He is our best player for sure but I would rather have a player who cares about the club fighting relegation. If he comes back it disrupts the squad. We need to move on beyond Taylor. — Paul Holmes (@PaulHol68740344) June 13, 2020

If Taylor plays we stay up.🏆🏅 — CHARLTON1017 (@CHARLTON10171) June 12, 2020

I don’t care if he plays or not — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😀 (@George80162185) June 13, 2020

Takes a big man to admit they were wrong, let’s just hope it is not a PR exercise and suddenly he gets a mysterious injury that stops him from taking to the field. #cafc — Andrew Goudie (@agoudie123) June 12, 2020

If this is true this is really awkward — Michael (@natediazisking) June 12, 2020