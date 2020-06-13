Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Good’, ‘We need to move on’ – These Charlton Athletic fans have mixed feelings over Lyle Taylor update

Published

2 hours ago

on

Charlton Athletic forward Lyle Taylor is ready to play out his side’s remaining Championship games, reports The Sun.

It was announced earlier in the month that Taylor – along with two other Charlton players – would not feature in any of the club’s nine remaining games of the season.

But Taylor, 30, has reportedly held ‘peace talks’ with Addicks boss Lee Bowyer, and is now ready to help his team fight against relegation.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Charlton Athletic quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's?

The Montserrat man has been at the heart of a calamitous season for Charlton – all their off-field controversy could well be followed by an immediate return to League One, after dropping into the bottom-three before the break.

Charlton’s first game back is a relegation six-pointer against Hull City – a win would see Charlton leapfrog 21st-place Hull.

Plenty of Charlton fans have reacted to the alleged news of Taylor returning for Charlton, and of course, it was met with mixed emotions on Twitter:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Good’, ‘We need to move on’ – These Charlton Athletic fans have mixed feelings over Lyle Taylor update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: