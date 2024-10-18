Watford have made a promising start to the 2024/25 season.

They currently sit just inside the play-off places, providing some early answers to questions on how Tom Cleverley would do in his first full season as Watford manager.

Another key theme heading into the new season, as with all clubs, was that of ticket prices and how much it was going to cost loyal fans to follow their side for the upcoming season.

To get the picture from fans on the ground, we asked FLW's Watford Fan Pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on the cost.

Watford season ticket holder hails “fair” ticket prices

The Watford fan believes that, on the whole, the price paid to see the Hornets is fair.

Speaking to Football League World, Justin said: “As a season ticket holder, I think what I pay represents good value for money in terms of price-per-match if you break it down.

“There hasn’t been an increase in season ticket prices for quite some time.

“And on the whole, I think most Watford season ticket holders would agree with me and say that our prices are fair and the club are fair in not increasing prices year on year.”

Watford ticket prices in 2024/25

Watford published their season ticket prices for this season back in March this year and opted to keep them at the same level as the previous season.

That saw the cheapest adult season ticket, at early renewal prices, coming in at £402. That means that, across 23 home league games to be played at Vicarage Road, fans like Justin will be paying just over £17 a game.

Adult tickets for a single Watford game start at £30, taking Watford’s Championship game against Blackburn as an example, so the season ticket certainly seems to be value for money through that lens.

It's by no means a cheap afternoon out when factoring in travel, food and other related costs, but looking at the situation of other fans in the second tier, it could certainly be worse.

How Watford’s season ticket prices compare to the rest of the Championship

Based on figures from BirminghamWorld, Watford sit in 13th place for the cheapest adult season ticket in the Championship for the 2024/25 season.

The cheapest offering belongs to Coventry City, whose fans can get a season’s worth of action for just £250.

Across the season, that breaks down to under £11 per game, so you’ll struggle to find any fans at the CBS Arena grumbling about the price, no matter where they finish in the league.

At the other end of the scale is Middlesbrough, with their cheapest season ticket offering coming in at a hefty £574.

That figure, over double the price of Coventry, works out at almost £25 per game. Michael Carrick will undoubtedly have his work cut out to keep those Boro fans happy.

Sitting in the middle of this particular league table, with a positive start to the season, it makes sense that fans like Justin are happy with the price they’re paying currently.