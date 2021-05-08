Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Good to see’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to team news for Birmingham match

Published

8 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be looking for a strong end to their season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game with nothing left to play for following a run of just three wins from their last 19 games that ended their play-off hopes in dramatic style.

Birmingham meanwhile, are safe from relegation following their resurgence since the appointment of Lee Bowyer – who is absent from the game for family reasons – meaning both sides are free to let the handbrake off this afternoon.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mowbray has named a side that shows two changes from the one that drew 1-1 with Rotherham last time out, as Jacob Davenport and John Buckley replace Bradley Johnson and the injured Joe Rothwell in midfield.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


