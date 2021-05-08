‘Good to see’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to team news for Birmingham match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking for a strong end to their season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game with nothing left to play for following a run of just three wins from their last 19 games that ended their play-off hopes in dramatic style.

Birmingham meanwhile, are safe from relegation following their resurgence since the appointment of Lee Bowyer – who is absent from the game for family reasons – meaning both sides are free to let the handbrake off this afternoon.

Perhaps with that in mind, Mowbray has named a side that shows two changes from the one that drew 1-1 with Rotherham last time out, as Jacob Davenport and John Buckley replace Bradley Johnson and the injured Joe Rothwell in midfield.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

7 out of that 16 won’t be here this season – talk about a journey Mowbray! #mowbrayout #Rovers — Blackburn Rovers fan (@RoversClitheroe) May 8, 2021

don’t play too much youth — Finley (@BradleyDack1) May 8, 2021

Why is their no u23s??? They deserve a chance ffs — Harvey (@harveyBRFC03) May 8, 2021

Come on man, why hasn’t Dolan started 😴🤔 expected Butterworth to be involved today too 👀 anyway, at least Bucko is starting 😁good to see Davenport back in too — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) May 8, 2021

Same boring , no new young players to try out😴 — Jack Walmlsey (@JWalmsley19) May 8, 2021

Who’s this Ayala? Must be a youth player — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) May 8, 2021

Blimey our fan base can never be happy can we 😂😂this team (Pickering comes in and who knows what happens with HB) is what it should be next season!! With Dolan and others breaking through — Jamie Coull (@coulljamie04) May 8, 2021