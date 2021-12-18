‘Good times ahead’, ‘A joy’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on key figure as impressive run continues

Middlesbrough extended their unbeaten run to four games as they beat Bournemouth at home this afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s appointment as Boro boss has had the desired impact, with his team having now picked up ten points from five games since he took over.

And, he will have been delighted with how they played today, against a Cherries side that are currently in the automatic promotion places. Boro went toe-to-toe with the visitors from the off and picked up all three points thanks to Andraz Sporar’s penalty in the second half.

Of course, it’s still early days but the former Sheffield United chief appears to have turned things around pretty quickly on Teesside.

It’s fair to say the fans are pleased with the direction the club are now heading as they have full faith in Wilder to keep this good run up.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

I think we can see the Chris Wilder philosophy coming through loud and clear. Good times ahead #boro #utb — Mark Motley (@motleysfool) December 18, 2021

Wilder ball is a joy to watch #utb — willow (@nmw1964) December 18, 2021

I'm not a religious man, but we must believe in Chris Wilder. For he is our new God. #UTB #Boro — Sam Shinetop (@Wangdalorian) December 18, 2021

That win can give us so much confidence to push for the top 6. Really impressed how Wilder has galvanised the group and seems every player is enjoying playing in a team that's firing and playing good football. We have nothing to fear this season #UTB — YOUAREMYBORO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@THEREALBORO) December 18, 2021

This team is unrecognisable. Chris Wilder is working wonders. Another massive win! #UTB ❤ — Daniel Bennett (@DanielBenno23) December 18, 2021

Wilder’s finding a way of getting results, whilst seeing some good football being played. Haven’t seen that combination at the Riverside for years. What an exciting season we have ahead #UTB — James Madeley (@JMadeley1) December 18, 2021