Middlesbrough

‘Good times ahead’, ‘A joy’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on key figure as impressive run continues

Published

2 hours ago

on

Middlesbrough extended their unbeaten run to four games as they beat Bournemouth at home this afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s appointment as Boro boss has had the desired impact, with his team having now picked up ten points from five games since he took over.

And, he will have been delighted with how they played today, against a Cherries side that are currently in the automatic promotion places. Boro went toe-to-toe with the visitors from the off and picked up all three points thanks to Andraz Sporar’s penalty in the second half.

Of course, it’s still early days but the former Sheffield United chief appears to have turned things around pretty quickly on Teesside.

It’s fair to say the fans are pleased with the direction the club are now heading as they have full faith in Wilder to keep this good run up.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


