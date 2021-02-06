‘Good team’ – These QPR fans discuss XI ahead of Blackburn clash

Queens Park Rangers host Blackburn Rovers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, hoping to turn their good away form into something to shout about at home as well.

The R’s have won three games on the road in a row, with good wins coming against Cardiff City, Luton Town and Watford most recently on Monday night.

Indeed, they’ll be looking to use that as a springboard today and attack Rovers at W12, with them not winning a home game in the league since the 3-2 victory over Rotherham United in late November.

Work to do, then, for the Hoops on their own patch but they have shown some decent signs overall in recent weeks and that will give them cause for hope heading into this afternoon’s game.

Kick-off is under an hour away and Mark Warburton has released his XI – let’s see what Hoops fans make of it on social media:

would like to see willock start but lets not change a winning formula — Louis Del Valle (@louisdvb12) February 6, 2021

Willock has been so good for impact off the bench. don’t change a winning side. good team — jude. (@Judecairns_) February 6, 2021

what does willock have to do… — ST (@STQPR_) February 6, 2021

Good team but Willock deserves a start. Changed the game against Watford … — Jae Temple (@JaeTemple1) February 6, 2021

Free chris Willock — Alex (@qprAL27) February 6, 2021

What’s Willock got to do to get a start?! — SquaЯe Prank Genre’s (@AllAboutRs1882) February 6, 2021

Jude for Wallace and it’s a good lineup — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) February 6, 2021